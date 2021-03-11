How to zoom in Minecraft

Minecraft players have different ways to zoom in and change their field of vision in-game, and it can be done with and without the use of mods.

The world of Minecraft is massive, and there may be times when players wish to see things clearer. The good news for players is that it is totally possible to zoom in and see a target more closely while playing the game.

In Java Edition, players can tweak their FOV in order to alter what they can see in focus with their vision. Minecraft players can also download and utilize OptiFine, which will allow players to zoom in with just a single key press.

This article breaks down how to zoom in and focus a player's field of vision in Minecraft.

Disclaimer: This article is focused on the Java Edition of Minecraft.

How can players zoom in and change their field of vision in Minecraft?

In the vanilla version of Minecraft, players can zoom in and look closer at targets without any mods at all. To do this, players will just need to move the slider bar for their FOV.

This can be accessed by going to the game menu, pressing the 'Esc' key and then selecting the 'Options' button in the menu. At the very top of the screen, players will find a slider that will change the field of view.

Changing the FOV setting to look at objects closer in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can move the slider for their FOV all the way to the left in order to zoom in on what a player wants to see. This will drastically reduce a player's peripheral vision but will allow them to look at things farther away more closely.

Changing the FOV setting in Minecraft to zoomed out and see more of the world (Image via Minecraft)

For comparison's sake, the two pictures above were taken while standing on the same block inside of a game world.

In the first picture, players are zoomed in and can see the pumpkins and sheep in the distance more clearly.

In the second picture, players can barely notice the sheep and pumpkins but can see much more of their surroundings and the game world.

Minecraft players can access their game menu at any time in order to alter their FOV to meet their needs. The only drawback with this method is that it can be tedious for players to continually change and alter their FOV for each situation.

Instead, Minecraft players have the ability to download OptiFine for Java Edition. This is an optimization mod for Minecraft that will allow players to zoom in and look closer with just a simple key press.

The video embedded in this article explains how players can download OptiFine for Minecraft Java Edition and how they can toggle the zoom key.

