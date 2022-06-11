5 best Minecraft 1.19 update mods for Java Edition (2022)

The 1.19 update for Minecraft was released earlier this week, which introduced a lot of new features like the Deep Dark, Mangrove Swamp, Allays, Wardens, Frogs, Mud, and so much more to the game. The game has received some significant changes with the update.

However, the one thing that the update did not change much was the gameplay. Gamers returning to Minecraft after a long hiatus might be confused by all the new things, but they won't have forgotten how to play the game. Now, the only way to change the gameplay is through mods.

In Java Edition, mods are pretty commonplace. Most players have at least one mod of some sort installed to do certain things in the game. Minecraft has several mods that can completely change the game. Here are some good ones players can use in the version 1.19.

Mods to try out in Minecraft version 1.19

5) Biomes O'Plenty

Biomes O'Plenty has been one of the premier mods in Minecraft for a long time. One of the major complaints about the game is that it doesn't have enough biomes. Even with the 1.19 update adding two major biomes, the Deep Dark and the Mangrove Swamp, there's always room for more biomes in the game, and Biomes O'Plenty does just that.

Biomes O'Plenty is always getting updated to give players the highest quality biomes to enjoy in the game. The mod developers recently updated to 1.19 so everyone can access the mod and experience all the cool new biomes it has in store.

4) Xaero's Minimap

Xaero's Minimap (Image via CurseForge)

For any Minecraft player, maps are vital. However, physical maps can be lost easily in the game. This mod allows players to have a minimap on their screen at all times, which makes adventuring a lot easier and safer.

Additionally, the mode is highly customizable. Players can set it up to track certain points of interest, like the mobs shown on the circular map above. It can also give a closer look at certain areas, so players always know what's around them.

3) Simply Light

Another feature that many Minecraft players feel might be missing in the game is lighting options. While a lot of blocks give off light, not a lot of them are up to the mark. Even though the 1.19 update introduced froglight, those blocks are quite challenging to acquire in the game. Other than these, the light sources mostly include torches, lanterns, and maybe redstone lamps.

Simply Light mod fixes that by adding new light blocks as well as improving the existing ones. Hostile mobs stand no chance of spawning with this mod.

2) You're in Grave Danger

Dying in Minecraft can be frustrating for a few reasons, and chief among them is the fact that players generally lose all of their stuff after dying. As a result, players may end up losing some valuable items that they collected in the game, such as diamond pickaxe, diamond sword, and so on.

This mod gives players a gravestone at the site of their death that holds all of their items, which players can collect after respawning. With this mod, players have no reason to fear death and can also get their items back after dying in the game.

1) Extra Alchemy

Potions are extremely important in Minecraft, especially those that allow healing. Night vision is also a crucial feature that can be obtained via certain potions. This is especially true in 1.19 as Minecraft players now have to deal with the Deep Dark. In that biome, the darkness effect will be applied, and they will have to face the Warden, which may be the most difficult mob in the game.

Extra Alchemy adds potion bags, vials, and potion rings. This makes potions much more accessible and useful in the game. This mod is a must-try for Minecraft version 1.19.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

