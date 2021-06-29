3 best Minecraft enchantments for diamond swords

In Minecraft, players can mine diamond ores to make some of the strongest weapons, tools and armor in the game. Diamonds are what every player wishes they could spawn with when entering a Minecraft world.

Diamonds are commonly found in caves and ravines. Players will find this resource in the lower part of the cave. Diamonds will never be seen on Y levels higher than 15. Players will only find them on Y levels of 15 & below. Diamonds, in particular, are commonly found on Y level 11.

Players will also need diamonds to upgrade anything to netherite. The gear will first have to be diamond before it can become netherite. For example, a player must first make a diamond sword before it can be upgraded using a smithing table.

In this article, players will learn the top three best enchantments for diamond swords in Minecraft.

3 best Minecraft Diamond Sword Enchantments

Sharpness

Sharpness is one of the best enchantments for Minecraft players to have for a sword, especially a diamond one. The sharpness enchantment increases the amount of melee damage that a player deals to a mob while using the sword.

Players can find this enchantment on an enchanting table or inside an enchanted book found around the Minecraft world. The maximum level of enchantment for sharpness is five.

Players can place bookshelves around the enchantment table to increase the strength of the enchantments on the menu for a higher chance of getting Sharpness five.

Mending

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

Mending is a great enchantment for players to have on anything in Minecraft. This enchantment takes the experience that players earn from mining, smelting items, slaying mobs, or other tasks around the Minecraft world, and uses it to repair the item's durability.

This enchantment is so rare that it will never be available on an enchantment table. Players can only find mending as an enchanted book. Players will only be able to apply this enchantment using an anvil.

This enchantment is great for swords since players will need to use it a lot, and when the durability starts to decrease, mending will repair it while on the go. Players will not have to worry about the weapon breaking as fast.

Players should note that the experience will go only to the durability and not both, the durability and the experience bar.

Looting

(Image via Reddit)

Looting and Unbreaking is a close tie for the best sword enchantments in Minecraft. However, if players have mending equipped on a sword, unbreaking would still be helpful but not necessary.

The looting enchantment increases the amount of loot dropped when players get mobs kills. For example, killing an enderman with a sword equipped with looting will cause the mob to drop more enderpearls upon death.

