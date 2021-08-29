Top 3 Minecraft mods for taming dragons

Dragons are one of the most remarkable creatures to add to Minecraft using mods. Minecraft does have the Ender dragon, but players cannot tame or ride it. It is a hostile boss mob that can be seen in the End dimension.

Many mods add dragons of different types to Minecraft, but not many of them allow the player to tame them. Taming is a feature using which players can make living entities their pets.

Minecraft mods that have tamable dragons

3) How To Train Your Dragon Ultimate Mod

Based on the famous animated movie How To Train Your Dragon, this mod has been created for Minecraft that adds dragons like Night Fury, Skrill, and Deadly Nadder. The dragons are divided into seven classes: Strike, tracker, sharp, boulder, tidal, mystery, and stoker.

Players will also get to use new items and weapons such as clubs, waraxe and warhammers. The textures of the dragons and other additions are highly detailed and since they are based around the franchise, they have abilities as well.

2) Dragon Mounts: Legacy

This mod allows the players to tame and ride on various dragons. Dragon Mounts: Legacy is the successor to the original Dragon Mounts mod created by Barracuda/ATA4. Mods usually work on very old versions of Minecraft, but players can install this one on 1.16.5.

It adds a bunch of new dragons to Minecraft that can be spawned by using the dragon egg collected by defeating the Ender dragon. The dragon egg was previously useless, but now it finally has a purpose in Minecraft.

1) Ice and Fire: Dragons

With more than 25 million downloads, Ice and Fire: Dragons is one of the most downloaded dragon mods available on the CurseForge website. It adds beautiful dragons to the game that look very realistic and even better than the Ender dragon.

Not just dragons but their skeletons, scales and eggs can also be found in this mod. Players can obtain eggs from dragon caves and craft tools, weapons and armor from dragon scales. They can also equip armor to their tamed dragon.

