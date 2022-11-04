There is so much to see and do in Minecraft. From creating beautiful cities and worlds to forging powerful weapons and armor, the only limit is a player’s imagination.

Some players may wish to add magic or fantasy elements to their Minecraft worlds. Luckily, this is easy to do using modpacks, which players can download to add new worlds, mechanics, and abilities to their game. However, with so many modpacks out there, it can be difficult to find the best ones.

Magic is a fun ability to have, and adding it to Minecraft makes the game even more exciting. Here are the top five magic modpacks that players can download right now for free.

Top 5 modpacks for magic in Minecraft 2022

Mods are files that players can download to their game to modify or expand it in some way. These mods can be found all over the internet, but they should ideally be downloaded from a reputable site (such as Curseforge) to reduce the risk of viruses.

Once players have picked the mod they wish to download, installing it is rather easy. It will only take a few steps before they are able to play it. Follow the steps below to get started quickly:

First, make sure that the Minecraft client and game are not running.

Download the file you wish to install as a mod.

Open the Start Menu and search for %appdata%

Select the Minecraft folder that comes up and then open the folder to find the 'Mods' folder inside

Open the 'Mods' folder and paste the recently downloaded mods into the folder.

Launch Minecraft.

If done correctly, players should now see the mods, and they should be working.

Now that players know how to download mods, here are the top five mods to bring some magic to a Minecraft world in 2022.

1) Ars Nouveau

When it comes to magic modpacks, Ars Nouveau treats players to exactly what they would expect from a magical experience. Armed with a spellbook and the ability to cast spells, players will always have a trick up their sleeves with this modpack.

In addition to the fun of casting spells, players can also summon magical familiars to help them out and even use magic to help automate some of the processes in their base. With robes, enchantments, magic, and more, Ars Nouveau is a great choice for anyone looking for the ultimate magical experience in the game.

2) Potions Master

With the Potions Master Mod, players are able to use their magical skills to brew some exciting potions that give them magical powers that are not available in the base version of Minecraft.

In fact, one of the most exciting aspects of this mod is that players can create a potion that allows them to see through the ground and locate ores, making crafting a breeze. This mod can be combined with others to create a truly magical experience.

3) Electroblob's Wizardry

If players are looking for something that deviates from the traditional Minecraft experience, Electroblob's Wizardry allows them to bypass the normal goal of Minecraft (building and finding the Ender Dragon).

Instead, the mod replaces this with a new and magical quest players can embark on that will see them travel far across the land in search of magic and power. Wielding wands, staves, and more, players can use this exciting modpack to embark on their journey to become the ultimate wizard.

4) Conjuring

Sometimes regular magic may not suffice, so players use the Conjuring mod to gain access to some very interesting magic involving souls. These spells granted by souls can let players revive and even enchant their weapons and gear.

With all these powers, players will surely need to brush up on their knowledge, but luckily this mod provides an instruction manual so that they can get right to work conjuring.

5) Mahou Tsukai

This modpack lets players use magic in a way that's similar to how it's often used in popular anime, and it features a beautiful art style as well. Not only do the visuals in this mod look great, but players can also cast and unlock multiple spells and even summon familiars to help them out.

This modpack does have a lot of spells to learn, but players are able to use the in-game instructions to overcome any issues they may have with studying magic. With the right spells at hand, players can accomplish almost anything using the Mahou Tsukai modpack.

Get started on your magical journey in the game today

Minecraft can be even more exciting and enchanting with the right mods. By downloading any of the mods on this list, players can instantly transform their game into an entirely new experience that features magic and spells at the forefront as they cast their way through the game.

