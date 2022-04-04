10 best Minecraft mods for 2022

Minecraft has existed for over a decade and is still enjoyed by millions of gamers globally. Many players have been playing the iconic sandbox title for a long time. While Minecraft is famous for its infinite replayability, players might eventually get tired of the same vanilla gameplay.

Like many other video games, Minecraft can also be spiced up by making some modifications. Players can install MC mods to add new features and gameplay changes. Thanks to Minecraft's huge modding community, thousands of mods are available for the game.

This article lists ten outstanding mods players can use to make Minecraft feel better. Before using these mods, players might have to install a mod loader like Forge or Fabric.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Best Minecraft mods

10) Xaero's world map

World map mod (Image via CurseForge)

In Minecraft, players create worlds stretching over millions of blocks. Exploring such a large area is an impossible feat. Anyway, players still cover many chunks while playing in their world.

Players can use Xaero's world map to generate a map of the entire world. This map shows all the loaded chunks in the world. Players can combine this mod with Xaero's mini-map to get a small mini-map on their screen.

Download Xaero's world map from here.

9) Advancement Plus

Many players like to complete each and every Advancement in their worlds. Even though there are tons of advancements, 98 to be precise, players are always in search of new advancements.

Luckily, some Minecraft mods improve the advancement system. Players can use the Advancement Plus mod to add new advancements to the game.

Download Advancement Plus from here.

8) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

There isn't much option available in Minecraft when it comes to furniture. Players are usually forced to create furniture with the available items and blocks. Players can use mods to add custom furniture as well.

MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod is one of the most famous furniture mods. It adds over 80 different furniture items to the vanilla game. Many furniture items are also functional and are not just meant for decoration.

Download MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod from here.

7) Chisel & Bits

Custom block design (Image via Rorax using Chisel & Bits)

Chisel & Bits adds many new custom tools that allow players to modify blocks' shape, pattern, and design. It adds tools such as a chisel, bite bag, magnifying glass, wrench, quill, and more.

Chisel & Bits add a new dynamic to the game by enabling new variations of different blocks. Players can make custom bricks, torches, signs, fountains, wells, etc. Creative builders would love to build things with Chisel & Bits mod.

Download Chisel & Bits from here.

6) Waystones

Ender pearl stasis chamber is as far as players can go in vanilla Minecraft to make a teleporter. But why go through such hassles when a Minecraft mod like Waystones exists? This mod adds teleport waypoints called waystones to help players cover large distances quickly.

Server admins also use Waystones mod to make their servers easier to navigate. Players can craft waystones and use them to set up a teleport point. Once a waypoint is activated, players can travel to that point instantly.

Download Waystones from here.

5) YUNG's Better Mineshafts

YUNG @yungnickyoung YUNG's Better Mineshafts for 1.18.1 is finally here, for both Forge AND Fabric! Featuring new and improved mineshaft generation + the new Overgrown Mineshaft in Lush Caves.



I really hope you guys enjoy playing w/ the mineshafts in 1.18. 1.18.2 port coming very soon to Patrons! YUNG's Better Mineshafts for 1.18.1 is finally here, for both Forge AND Fabric! Featuring new and improved mineshaft generation + the new Overgrown Mineshaft in Lush Caves.I really hope you guys enjoy playing w/ the mineshafts in 1.18. 1.18.2 port coming very soon to Patrons! https://t.co/ZIdctBSFJE

Many features have received updates in the last few years and have gone through amazing revamps. Unfortunately, mineshafts have remained almost the same. Players wanting better mineshafts can use YUNG's Better Mineshafts mod to improve mineshafts in their worlds.

This mod adds new varieties of mineshafts such as icy mineshafts, acacia mineshafts, snowy mineshafts, and more. This mod also improves the mineshaft's overall structure.

Download YUNG's Better Mineshafts from here.

4) Biomes O' Plenty

Biomes O' Plenty is a brilliant Minecraft mod aimed at improving the world aesthetically by adding over 50 unique biomes. Though Mojang adds new biomes with almost every update, players will probably never be satisfied with the existing biomes.

With Biomes O' Plenty, players can find new biomes featuring rich flora and fauna. Players can enjoy new trees, plants, flowers, and more by installing a single mod.

Download Biomes O' Plenty from here.

3) Optifine

The recently released Caves & Cliffs Part II update has taken the game to a new height. The entire Overworld was revamped to introduce new caves and mountain generation. While the new terrain is impressive, many players have had difficulty experiencing it due to lag.

Many players have had trouble running the game at a playable framerate. Optifine mod is highly recommended for players facing low FPS. Optifine lets players lower the visual settings and boost their FPS. Players can also use it to make Minecraft look far prettier by enabling shaders.

Download Optifine from here.

2) Sodium

Optifine isn't the best mod for solving performance issues. Sodium mod is their only last option for players getting extremely low framerate. Sodium has been proven to increase framerate by 300% on specific devices.

Players can use Sodium along with Lithium and Phosphor mod to probably get the best possible framerate in Minecraft on any PC.

Download Sodium from here.

1) Just Enough Items

Crafting recipes (Image via JEI mod)

Just Enough Items is the most downloaded MC mod on CurseForge. Many popular modpacks always come with Just Enough Items mod included. It is a handy and straightforward mod that shows the recipe for every item in the game.

JEI is great for beginners as they usually have a hard time remembering crafting recipes. Just Enough Items mod shows recipes for even locked items.

Download Just Enough Items from here.

Edited by R. Elahi