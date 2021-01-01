5 best furniture mods for Minecraft 1.16 Edition

Sometimes, the makeshift furniture that players can make in Minecraft with the provided blocks isn't enough to satisfy the best of builders.

Furniture mods developed by the community are great for adding an extra bit of content into the game without sacrificing any aspect of the original vanilla gameplay.

Many mod developers like to add functioning blocks into the game in addition to just decorative ones, so players can have beautiful new additions to their bases or houses that actually work.

These mods are a wonderful addition to the game for players looking for a more realistic look at furniture in their game, from functioning fridges to ovens, sinks, and even toasters.

Here are the top furniture mods to download for the best outcome.

Top 5 Minecraft furniture mods for 1.16

#5 - Decorative mod

image via Motschen

Download here!

Decorative by Motschen, although a small mod, is great for players who are building modern, city-like worlds. This mod comes with quite a few interior decoration blocks (like TVs, lamps, overhead fans, and more) as well as some pool decorations, but the best part of this mod is its road decorations.

This mod comes with a plethora of additions for streets, from streetlamps to roadsigns, to traffic cones and road barriers. This is a great mod for players looking to build expansive cities.

#4. - Decorative Blocks mod

image via lilypuree

Download here!

The Decorative Blocks mod by lilypuree is a great mod to add more furniture and decoration to a world without removing that vanilla Minecraft look.

Each of the designs keep similar textures to the base game, allowing them to blend seamlessly into the blocky world without making it too glaringly obvious that they are using a modpack.

These decorations are gorgeous and really bring a lot of life to any Minecraft world. This mod contains chains, chandeliers, tables, chairs, different floor blocks, and more to achieve an enhanced vanilla Minecraft look.

#3. - Storage Drawers

image via Texelsaur

Download here!

The Storage Drawers mod by Texelsaur is a great mod for players who love organization. This mod adds many new methods of storing items through different drawers, shelving units, and more. It makes it easy to access each player's material, which saves time and stress.

This mod is a lifesaver for all players, as it helps organize materials across massive spaces.

#2. - Quark Modpack

Download here!

The Quark Modpack is one of the most expansive modpacks. It adds so many aspects to the game without being too outlandish.

Although there are many aspects to this modpack, adding more mobs and blocks and even game mechanics, this pack's furniture and decorative blocks are also amazing.

There are different roof variants, candles, ropes, chains, chairs, and tables. There are lanterns, different potted plants, and more. This modpack is amazing, and players will find it difficult to grow bored of it.

#1. - MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

Download here!

MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod is probably the most well-known furniture mod created for Minecraft to date. This pack does use CurseForge like a lot of other mods, but it's completely worth it for this mod.

This pack has so many new items to decorate Minecraft homes and bases to the fullest extent. There are multiple different styles of blocks in this pack, so it's up to the player to choose the vibe they want for their own home.

Many of these blocks also function as storage units, and some of them have other purposes on Minecraft. For example, the oven can cook up to nine different stacks of food items at a time. This mod even comes with an entirely new set of unlock achievements, like upgrading the kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

This mod has so much to explore and is a wonderful addition to any Minecraft world. It is highly recommended.