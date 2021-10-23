Top 5 must-have Minecraft mods

Overall, Minecraft is a well balanced game in all aspects, and some may even call it perfect. However, many veterans have gotten bored of the game's mechanics and features. New features are released with every major update, but nothing game-changing has come out in quite a long time.

To make the game more esthetically pleasing or to add more interesting features, players can instead opt to try out different mods for the game. These are external programs that can change the game from the inside out, and installing them is pretty straightforward.

Essential Minecraft mods

5) OptiFine

Shaders (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the most downloaded visual mods available for Minecraft. If the player has either a very powerful system or a low-end computer, OptiFine has something to offer.

With OptiFine, the game's visual quality can be reduced to improve the gameplay experience and smoothness. On the other hand, players with high-end systems can also install shaders using OptiFine and make Minecraft much more realistic and visually pleasing.

4) Better FPS

Minecraft is a blocky and old game because of which it does not require a fast or high-end computer. However, if the user has an extremely old computer that has trouble maintaining playable frame rates, this mod can help stabilize and increase it slightly for a better gaming experience.

3) Better Placement

Block placing can be made easier using this mod (Image via Minecraft)

Placing blocks in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft is much easier and faster using this mod. Blocks are instantly placed when a player holds down the right-click button. This can definitely save a lot of time when the player is building tall towers or anything in a straight line.

2) What's That Slot?

What's That Slot? mod (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

What's That Slot? can be used to determine which items can be placed in a slot on the Crafting Grid by pressing the Shift key. This mod is highly recommended for beginners or players who do not know which item can be placed in which slot.

1) Simple Voice Chat

Thousands of players play Minecraft in its multiplayer mode. Even though the playerbase is huge, there is no support for voice chat in the game as of version 1.17. Typing in the chat window is not the best way of communicating when two or more players are building something together.

As the name suggests, the simple voice chat mod makes communicating through their mics possible for players. They can talk to nearby players or create a voice chat group.

