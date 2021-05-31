5 best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.5

Minecraft is already a pretty block game with simple and beautiful textures, but it can be better. Using shaders, players can improve the game's lighting, texture, and more.

Shaders are visual mods that can bring realistic graphics to Minecraft. Content creators love using shaders to create beautiful cinematic time-lapses. However, the shaders are unsupported in the original Minecraft. Players have to download the optifine mod to run shaders.

Sadly, most shaders require a high-performance computer. Running shaders on low-end PCs can be risky as it may damage the computer. With that said, this article dives into some of the best shaders for Minecraft 1.16.5.

Minecraft shaders for 1.16.5

#5 - SONIC ETHER’S UNBELIEVABLE SHADERS (SEUS)

Water view in SEUS (Image via sonic ether)

SEUS is one of the most popular shaders in the Minecraft community. Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shader is genuinely an unbelievable shader. After enabling the shaders, many players get shocked as Minecraft doesn't feel the same.

SEUS improves textures for sky, sun, moon, water, and grass by making them realistic, unlike default Minecraft, where everything is pixelated. SEUS also improves game lighting, which changes according to weather and timing,

Download SEUS from here.

#4 - KUDA shaders

Many players may have heard about KUDA shaders. This shader is perfect for players looking for improved game lighting. KUDA shader is famous for its beautiful sun rays,

Using KUDA shaders, players can improve the beauty of their forests-based builds. A stroll in the forest with KUDA shader enabled is simply peaceful and realistic.

Download KUDA shaders from here.

#3 - Voyager shader 2.0

Underwater experience (Image via CurseForge)

Voyager shader 2.0 is the successor of Voyager1.0. In previous versions, users often faced unnecessary renderings, extremely high brightness, and so on. After getting so much feedback, developer symbiome67 created an improved version of the Voyager shader.

Voyager shader 2.0 provides a beautiful atmosphere with fantastic lighting and texture. Players can also customize the shader settings such as light levels, color, etc.

Download Voyager shader 2.0 from here.

#2 - Tea Shaders

Customized sky with Tea shaders (Image via CurseForge)

Tea Shaders is a light shader for low-end "potato" devices. However, players can customize it for high-end PCs as well. This shader features waving grass, leaves, water, custom fog, and skies for different biomes and timings.

One of the best things about Tea Shaders is customization. Players can customize the shader elements as per their likings, such as fog, visibility underwater, and more.

Download Tea Shaders from here.

#1 - Sildurs

Sildurs (Image via Sildurs-shaders)

Without a doubt, sildurs is among the best Minecraft shaders. Many Minecraft YouTubers and streamers suggest sildurs as their favorite shaders. Sildur shader is available for all devices ranging from low-end to high-end. Players can choose:

Sildur shaders v1.29 Lite

Sildur shaders v1.29 Medium

Sildur shaders v1.29 High

Sildur shaders v1.29 High-Motionblur

Sildur shaders v1.29 Extreme

Sildur shaders v1.29 Extreme-Volumetric lighting

Download Sildur shaders from here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.