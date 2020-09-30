Shaders can improve the textures of your Minecraft gameplay experience by leaps and bounds. While some players love the vanilla look that Minecraft offers, others want more realistic graphics when playing the game.

Additionally, some simply want smoother textures, without affecting the general performance of Minecraft. All of this, and more, can be achieved by using the right shader to enhance the graphics of Minecraft. As the newest update of Minecraft has seemingly brought so many changes to the Nether, now could be the right time to try and mix things up.

In this article, we take you through the different shaders for Minecraft, and through their features. These shaders all need the Optifine HD mod installed in order to function correctly.

5 best shaders for Minecraft 1.16

1) Not Another Photorealistic Pack

Image credits: MinecraftUpdate.com

Not Another Photorealistic Pack or NAPP, for short, is a stunning shader that gives players a complete overhaul of the Minecraft textures, Essentially, it makes your game look alive, in the most photorealistic way possible.

Each block has been rendered in more vibrant textures, including all the new Nether blocks that were added in Minecraft 1.16.

Download the shader here.

2) Beyond Belief Shaders

Advertisement

Image credits: MinecraftUpdate.com

Beyond Belief Shaders really take your Minecraft gameplay to another level. From enhancing the lighting and shadows of the game to reworking the texture of every block to make it clearer, this shader is a recommendation that every Minecraft player should consider.

Since the shader makes a lot of changes, you will need a powerful PC to run it without lag. Despite this, its totally worth it to view the new Nether biomes in this stunning shader.

Download the shader here.

3) Vanilla Plus Shaders

Image credits: MinecraftUpdate.com

If you’re the kind of Minecraft player that loves the pixelated textures of Minecraft and don’t want to make too many modifications to those, then the Vanilla Plus Shaders are best for you.

As the title suggests, the Vanilla Plus Shaders only make a slight improvement on the vanilla look of the game by adding features like more dynamic lighting and shadows, as well as custom colors!

Download the shader here.

4) KUDA Shaders

Advertisement

KUDA Shaders find the perfect balance between the vanilla look of Minecraft and a realistic makeover of its textures. The game is revamped with high-quality graphics, without the needlessly high-end modifications that bring down the FPS of gameplay.

Therefore, KUDA Shaders are the perfect choice for any Minecraft gamer that has been playing the game on a moderate PC, and wants to improve the graphics just a touch.

Download the shader here.

5) Chocapic13’s Shaders

Image credits: MinecraftUpdate.com

This is one of the more popular shaders among Minecraft players who are able to run resource-intensive packs. The shader makes Minecraft feel exceptionally relaxing and fun, with its breathtaking textures and dynamic lighting.

Chocapic13’s shaders also make certain changes to textures, such as the water and the leaves, as well as all the new blocks introduced in the Nether update!

Download the shader here.