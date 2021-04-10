5 best realistic Minecraft texture packs in 2021

Minecraft is full of great texture pack options. There are many different types of texture packs out there, including hyper-realistic ones.

Many Minecraft players love using realistic texture packs in their games. Players either use these texture packs because they spice up their world or because they work really well with their builds.

Whatever the case, there are many realistic texture pack options for Minecraft players to choose from. Most of these texture packs can be found with ease and downloaded for free off of trusted Minecraft resource sites like Curseforge.

Realistic texture packs have been around in Minecraft since its early days. Here is a list of some of the most realistic Minecraft texture packs for players to download in 2021.

Also read: 5 Best aesthetic Minecraft texture packs

What are the best realistic texture packs for Minecraft?

#1 - NAPP

Advertisement

The NAPP texture pack changes the entire feel of Minecraft. It takes every block, from ores and dirt to trees, and gives them a realistic spin. It makes each block look 3D and almost takes away the pixelated feel of vanilla Minecraft.

The NAPP texture pack is available for the most recent version of Minecraft (1.16.5). This texture pack will stun players with its photorealism and make them feel like they're playing an entirely different video game while keeping the same Minecraft charm.

The NAPP texture pack was created by the artist Del_Cieno. Players can download it here.

#2 - LB Photo Realism Reload

Advertisement

Minecraft's LB Photo Realism Reload texture pack really emphasizes the details found in nature. This pack is splendid for players looking for detailed grass, water, and plants. At times, each blade of wheat can be seen.

This is the perfect pack to use on a medieval build. Walking through a village with the LB Photo Realism Reload texture pack on can feel like a blast to the past of older European villages.

LB Photo Realism Reload was created with several inspirations, which can all be found on the download page. This texture pack is actually an update to a previous texture pack called LB Photo Realism.

Players can download this Minecraft texture pack here.

#3 - Battered Old Stuff

Battered Old Stuff is a Minecraft texture pack inspired by old rusty items found in old sheds. The creator of the pack once talked about that feeling of nostalgia that people get from seeing rusty and beat-down items in their grandparent's sheds. They wanted to bring that same nostalgia into Minecraft.

Advertisement

This texture pack changes many items in Minecraft to feel more beat up and rustier. It gives Minecraft a feeling of realism not usually seen in the vanilla version of the game.

Windows feel more rickety and breakable, and there's immense detail added to blocks like trees and cobblestone. This pack even goes as far as to change iron golems to the dark gray color that iron looks like in the real world.

Battered Old Stuff was created by Minecraft enthusiast ozBillo. Players can find the texture pack here. They are advised to install Optifine before trying out Battered Old Stuff.

#4 - MeineKraft

Minecraft's MeineKraft texture pack is a fanmade pack that adds shaders and hyper-realistic textures to many in-game items. This texture pack comes in an ultra HD version as well as a regular one.

One really striking aspect of MeineKraft is how vibrant the colors are on certain items and blocks. It creates a whole new feel for the game. Many food items were given a proper realistic revamp in this texture pack.

MeineKraft was created by Minecraft fan Honeyball for Minecraft 1.14. Since then, three creators Merlinmo, ACGaming and Loreon have taken over the project and updated it for Minecraft 1.16.5. Players can download MeineKraft here.

Advertisement

#5 - Realism Extreme

Realism Extreme is a Minecraft texture pack mostly known for its realistic rendition of bricks and cobblestone. This texture pack provides all the realism that Minecraft players crave. Wood structures and blocks have hyper-realistic patterns that could resemble real-life hardwood flooring.

Stone and cobblestone blocks also look extremely defined in this texture pack. It's a great pack to use while mining and building with older Minecraft materials such as wood planks, cobblestone, and bricks.

To download the texture pack, players should click this link. Realism Extreme is only meant for very high-end PCs. It requires at least 8 GB of RAM and a high-end graphics card like RTX.

Disclaimer: This article includes the author's opinion.