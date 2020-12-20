5 best aesthetic Minecraft texture packs

Tired of the look of vanilla Minecraft and want to spice things up a bit? Here are a few perfect hand-selected texture packs for all players.

Texture packs are awesome ways for players to further customize the way their Minecraft looks. Texture packs change blocks, weapons, tools, mobs, and even the sky.

Texture packs have the ability to make Minecraft look super cute, or dark and medieval. There are so many different texture packs to choose from that there will always be a perfect fit for every player. Below, we have listed five amazing aesthetic texture packs that will brighten up every player's game.

Here are five aesthetically pleasing texture packs for Minecraft:

#5 - FORM Architecture Pack 1.12

FORM Architecture is a beautiful texture pack with clean lines and lots of white colors. This pack is awesome for builders who enjoy making their builds look very modern and sleek.

Keep in mind that this texture pack runs best when players are using OptiFine.

Please note that this texture pack was made for version 1.12. It will still work on earlier and later versions, but newly added blocks will have the original vanilla texture.

Download FORM Architecture Pack 1.12 here.

#4 - Dramatic Skys

Dramatic Skys does exactly as explained - adds realistic and beautiful skies to Minecraft. This texture pack is perfect for players who have already found their favorite texture pack, but want more realism. This pack is great to add on to other packs, making your Minecraft perfect and aesthetically pleasing.

Download Dramatic Skys here.

#3 - GoodVibes

GoodVibes truly brings good vibes to Minecraft. From the custom sky to the redesigned mobs, this aesthetic texture pack surely will bring a smile to every Minecrafter's face. This earthy texture pack would be a great pick as anyone's next pack.

#2 - Anemoia

The vibrant colors of this pack are sure to win over every player. The creator of this pack mentions focusing mainly on colors and biome diversity. Not just that, this pack has many cool additions, such as the ability to dye dogs.

OptiFine is required for this pack.

Download Anemoia here.

#1 - RetroNES

While most texture packs try to stay true to vanilla Minecraft textures, RetroNES would rather completely redesign the game. This texture pack is great for those 90's kids who want to go back in time to their childhood. This pack gives Minecraft a retro feel, almost as if the player is playing Super Mario, just like old times.

Download RetroNES here.