5 best Minecraft texture packs

Texture packs are an excellent way to improve on the simple graphics of Minecraft. The block-building game is known for its dated and quirky graphics, but a few well-made graphical adjustments never hurt. And while there are an endless amount of great texture packs to choose from, we have shortlisted the five best Minecraft texture packs that you must try!

Five best Minecraft texture packs

LB Photo Realism pack

LB Photo Realism (Image credits: Salty Salt, Youtube)

The best thing you can do to any game’s graphics is to make it as close to reality as possible, as it helps with the experience of playing. And it’s the same for Minecraft. This particular texture pack reworks every surface in the game, like wood, stone, brick, grass, and water, and turns them into a realistic-looking texture instead.

Brix

Brix (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

We have all heard the comparisons between Lego and Minecraft, and this texture pack takes the formality out of it. The Brix texture pack turns every block of Minecraft into a Lego brick, even adding the tiny studs that connect them. So now, you can officially pretend to be playing with Legos during your next Minecraft session.

Pastel Craft

Advertisement

Pastel Craft (Image credits: ResourcePack.info)

Pastel Craft is all about bubbly, happy textures. Not only does it color the entire world of Minecraft in a quirky pastel palette, but it also adds a bounce to the actual surface of every composition in the game, so that the clouds feel a little more fluffy, and the trees look a little more full. You might as well just start roaming around in a Disney movie made by Minecraft.

Modern HD

Modern HD (Image credits: Pinterest)

The Modern HD texture pack is designed specifically for builders who want to create sprawling modern mansions in the game. If you’re looking to build the perfect LA home with the ideal shimmering infinity pool, this texture pack is a must-have! You can go crazy with the clean-cut textures and colors, and your modern architecture will come out looking better than you ever expected.

Star Wars

Star Wars (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

As the title of the texture pack suggests, the Star Wars pack brings the world of the famous movie series to life in your Minecraft gameplay. Are you a Star Wars fan who would rather use lightsabers instead of swords or shoot the stormtrooper guns with a ‘pew-pew’ instead of arrows? Then this incredibly made texture pack is for you.