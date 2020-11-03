How to install Minecraft Texture Packs

Minecraft texture packs have been officially renamed to resource packs. The functionality is exactly the same however. These packs are a way to shake things up a little in Minecraft. They can introduce entire themed worlds, focus on changing certain aspects, or even make the game look worse for those so inclined.

These resource packs in Minecraft can be found many different ways. There are official versions that can actually be bought. There are also fan made versions to use at your own risk. Either way, installing these texture packs, now known as resource packs, will change your Minecraft world in literal minutes.

How to install a texture pack in Minecraft

Bedrock Edition

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

Users of the Bedrock Edition will see a different way of installing Minecraft texture packs. There is an in-game store that hosts these packs now. Instead of there being an open source texture pack folder, players can just directly install a texture pack within the Minecraft store. These include free and paid for packs.

Java Edition

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

Java Edition users don't have to jump through hoops, thankfully. Texture packs can be downloaded from the internet in a .ZIP file. In Minecraft, there will be an option to select Mods and Texture Packs. Inside of that option will be button to "open texture pack folder." Drag the .ZIP file there and reboot the game. The new texture pack will be available to choose.

Windows 10 Edition

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

Installing a texture pack for the Windows 10 Edition of Minecraft is the trickiest. The steps are similar up to downloading the .ZIP file for the desired texture back. After that, players will need to hit the Windows key on the keyboard and type %appdata%, then click on Local. From there, select Packages/Microsoft.MinecraftUWP/ LocalState/games/com.mojang and then the 'resource_packs' folder. Finally, drag the .ZIP file into that folder. Boot up Minecraft for Windows 10 and the texture pack should be at the top of Global Resources in the settings menu.