How to play Minecraft Java Edition for free (Trial Version): Step-by-step guide for beginners

Minecraft is undeniably one of the biggest games of all time, and its sales definitely reflect its impact on the industry. The game is nothing less than a global phenomenon.

Minecraft has gone on to become a household name as it is appealing to both the younger generations as well as older players who are looking to have an in-depth gaming experience. The game is an interesting blend of complex and in-depth gameplay systems while also being extremely accessible.

Minecraft: Java Edition is the best way to play the game on PC and is possibly the most popular version of the game. However, if players who are new to Minecraft wish to try the game out before buying it, they can do so by playing the trial version of the game.

Also Read: How to download Minecraft Skins

How to download Minecraft Java Edition (Trial Version)

If players want to try out Minecraft for free, they can follow these steps:

Advertisement

Go to the official Minecraft website, link here. Hover over "Games". Select Minecraft. Select "Try it Free" from the top of the page. Select from either version of the game (PS4, Android, PC).

Download Link

While Java Edition is restricted to PC, the other versions of the game (Bedrock) also have a trial version that players can try out for free. The Minecraft free trial is available on Windows 10, Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and Vita. The trial length varies depending on the device in use.

Minecraft is scheduled to receive a major content update in mid-2021 in what has been dubbed the "Caves and Cliffs" update. Therefore, now would be a great time to get into Minecraft as major changes will be arriving in the game pretty soon.

Also Read: How to join Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta