How to download skins in Minecraft: Step-by-step guide

In a bid to let players customize their characters' appearance and give them more control, Minecraft allows them to download a variety of skins. These cosmetics are essentially custom apparel and color schemes that players can download from the official Minecraft website.

Being able to customize the character's cosmetics has been a staple of gaming from the time players could change colors of clothing. Cosmetics have evolved by leaps and bounds over the years, and players can download and even create custom skins should they want.

The Minecraft community is especially active when it comes to creating skins for players to download. There are tonnes of community-generated skins that the player has access to, all of which are interesting in their own right.

Download Skins in Minecraft: Step-by-Step guide

Players can visit minecraftskins.com to have a selection of skins for them to choose from, as well as an editor to give their skin that personal touch. Once they've created or selected their skin, they will need to get it onto their Windows 10 device. Every Minecraft skin website that lets users create or choose a skin should have the option to Download or Save that skin. When prompted to save the file, they can select Save. By default, the file is saved to the Downloads folder. Players should make sure that the file name has a .png extension.

Once the skin has been downloaded, users can follow these steps to upload it on Minecraft:

They can launch Minecraft and select Skins from the main menu. Gamers need to select Browse skin. They have to navigate to the Downloads folder or the folder where they saved the .png file and select the new skin.

The next time players load their game or create a new one, their character will be wearing the new skin.

