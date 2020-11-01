The newest, upcoming update for Minecraft, v1.17 or Caves and Cliffs update, is one that is set to bring some sweeping changes to the game. The upcoming update has the player base extremely excited as the already revealed information about the update looks fairly interesting.

Minecraft has evolved by leaps and bounds over the years, to the point, that the game is nigh unrecognizable from its earliest iteration. The update, Caves and Cliffs, is set to make its way onto Minecraft in mid-2021.

This means that the update is still a ways off. However, there is a way by which players can get access to some of the new content. By entering the Beta in the Bedrock version of Minecraft, players will essentially be assisting in the process of development.

This way, players will have access to some of the new content planned for the game, but there are certain trade-offs that must be made.

How to join Caves and Cliffs-themed Minecraft Bedrock Beta: Step-by-step guide for Windows, Xbox, and Android

Essential information before participating in a Minecraft Beta

You will not have access to Realms and will not be able to join non-beta players while you're previewing the beta.

Beta builds will likely be unstable and are not representative of the final version quality. Please backup your Worlds before joining the beta.

Finished releases may not include all changes and fixes from the beta to preserve stability and may slip to a later release.

Report bugs to bugs.mojang.com and all feedback to feedback.minecraft.net.

How to join Beta on Android:

Purchase and install Minecraft on your device. On the Minecraft App page on Google Play Store, expand the description and select the 'Join the Beta' option. Tap 'Join' to enter into the Beta of Minecraft on Android devices.

How to join Beta on Windows 10 and Xbox

1. In the Microsoft Store, look for the Xbox Insider Hub App, download and install the app on your PC.

2. From the left-hand side of the screen, select the 'Insider Content' option.

3. Select Minecraft from the Games section.

4. Click the 'Manage' button.

5. Select the 'Join the Beta' option on your preferred platform (Windows 10/Xbox) to enroll yourself in the Beta version of Bedrock.