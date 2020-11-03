Top 5 Minecraft shaders as of 2020

Minecraft is truly an unlimited game. Players can create just about anything their minds can imagine. A very unique aspect of Minecraft and PC gaming is adding a shader pack. A shader pack can change the way Minecraft looks to the player. It can bring photorealism, incredible lighting effects, or even some goofier tones. Overall, shader packs can boost the base Mincraft visuals or make them worse depending on preference.

Top 5 Minecraft shader packs

#5 – Chocapic13

(Image Credit: Chocapic13)

Chocapic13's Minecraft shaders deliver really crisp graphics. The water effects and lighting are simply gorgeous. The main thing that makes these shaders popular, though, are its many versions. Minecraft players can select a range of shaders that work with their system. There's a version for those monster PC rigs or one for those more limited computers.

#4 – Oceano

Advertisement

(Image Credit: Oceano)

This one, aptly titled Oceano, focuses on water effects. Minecraft's waters will look as good as a lake behind your house in the summer. Players with this shader pack will want to do nothing but travel the lakes and seas of Minecraft. The rest of the world doesn't go untouched, however. Oceano delivers soft and fresh colors all around.

#3 – Naelego's Cel Shaders

(Image Credit: Naelego)

This Minecraft shader pack is a lot different than the others on this list. This one is full of fun. It turns the Minecraft world into a beautiful cartoony masterpiece. Think of the art style of Borderlands; that is the effect. It emulates the look of a classic cartoon or comic book quite well. One issue is that flying around in Creative Mode causes some optimization issues. Moving slow and steady in Survival Mode though will deliver the crispest version of this pack.

#2 – Continuum

(Image Credit: Continuum)

Continuum was the Minecraft shader pack to end all shader packs at one point. Now, it works as the base for realistic graphics mods. Still, Continuum delivers all by itself. It has photorealistic lighting, gradients of color across the sky, realistic clouds, and even shadows that take into account the position of the in-game sun. This shader calls for a hefty PC rig, but for those with one, it is well worth downloading.

Advertisement

#1 – SEUS

(Image Credit: SEUS)

SEUS stands for Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders. This Minecraft shader pack will truly make players question if they are still in the same game. It makes Minecraft look as good as it probably ever will. The rain adds a glossy effect to everything it touches. Soft natural lighting makes for less strain on the eyes as well. It even recently updated with its own ray tracing sort of effect for Minecraft.