5 best Minecraft Java Edition texture packs in 2021

Texture packs in Minecraft are some of the best ways to make the game more interesting and immersive, especially for veteran players who have been a part of the community for a long time.

Texture packs come in all different vibes, from cute and cuddly or even medieval all the way to dark and mysterious. There's something out there for everyone, and textures can help with making the game more customized towards the particular player.

Here are some of the best Java Edition texture packs for players to download for a fresh new look to their Minecraft game.

Top 5 Minecraft Java Edition texture packs

#5 - Realistic Sky

Image via PlanetMinecraft

The Realistic Sky texture pack is amazing for players who like the usual look of Minecraft but don't like the patchy, blocky clouds that glide around the skies of each world.

This amazing texture pack brings some beautiful cloud textures to the game and makes the skies look impeccable. Even with the normal game textures, this pack upgrades the game immensely. This texture pack works wonderfully with shader packs, too, like Sildur's Shaders.

Download here

#4 - Jolicraft

Image via PlanetMinecraft

Jolicraft Minecraft texture pack is the perfect texture pack for people who don't want to let go of their childhood. With cute, cartoonish textures for every block, mob, and biome in the game, this texture pack is not one to pass on.

The Ender Dragon is absolutely adorable and is worthy of admiring when players get the chance. This is the perfect texture pack for players wanting to build like they're playing with a medieval set of Lego bricks, as everything looks perfectly cartoonish and cute.

Download here

#3 - Dokucraft

Image via Dokucraft.co.uk

Dokucraft is the perfect Minecraft texture pack for players wanting a cute, cottagey feel. This texture pack gives players a world that seems perfectly old-timey without seeming too medieval or out of style.

This is the perfect texture pack for players wanting to build a town or cityscape with a cohesive building style throughout.

Download here

#2 - John Smith

Image via johnsmithlegacy.co.u

The John Smith texture pack is the perfect pack for Minecraft players who wish to be transported back to medieval times. All of the textures in this John Smith pack make players feel like they're in an episode of Game of Thrones or even a Dungeons and Dragons world.

Everything is old fashioned and textured to perfection. Windows and lamps have matching crosshatching as shown in the image above, bricks are rustic looking, and the woods look processed perfectly.

This is honestly such a cute texture pack, and players should really give it a try. It matches the vibe of Minecraft gameplay perfectly.

Download here

#1 - Faithful x32

Image via CurseForge

The Faithful x32 texture pack is the ultimate texture pack for being more immersed in the game without losing the overall feel of Minecraft.

As its name indicates, this texture pack stays faithful to the original graphics and style of each item and block of the game. However, the only difference is that the blocks have been designed with 32x32 pixel sides rather than 16x16 pixels.

This brings so much more definition and brilliance to the game, allowing players to feel increasingly more immersed in the gameplay without losing sight of what the game truly is and looks like.

Download here