Top 5 uses for wheat in Minecraft

Wheat is an age-old farmer's crop in Minecraft and the real-world alike.

In the very early days of Minecraft, farmers and players would collect tall grass from the plains biome, and plant it in their small farms. Slowly, these farms would grow bigger and bigger, until they could singlehandedly sustain players.

Everyone knows about wheat as a farming crop, but what else can it be used for in Minecraft? Here are the five top uses for wheat in the game.

5 Best uses for wheat in Minecraft

#1 - Food

Bread statue (Image via i_am_crazyp.deviantart.com)

Wheat is a very useful item for food in Minecraft. Since wheat is so readily available and grown so quickly in Minecraft, it makes it all the more easier to use as food. Wheat can be used to make bread, cookies, and cake.

#2 - Breeding

Sheep breeding (Image via votenickpang.com)

Wheat is also very useful to farm animals. Wheat seeds can be used to lead chicken into fenced-in areas, and when fed to the chicken, it will help breed them. The wheat crop itself can be fed to cows and sheep to breed them, and lead them into stables. This is how players can grow their farm animal population rather quickly for items like wool, eggs, milk, leather, and meat.

Advertisement

#3 - Decoration and hay bales

Hay bale next to the horse (Image via YouTube)

Wheat can be a very nice decoration, especially in farm-themed builds like barns, farms, and medieval castles. Players can craft hay bales from wheat, and place them around their build to add some color.

Players can also use the wheat farms themselves as decorations. These wheat farms can actually be quite pretty with the right Minecraft shaders. Wheat farms have an array of colors including brown, green, orange, and yellow. This can really help liven up a build.

#4 - Composting

Composter (Image via pwrdown.com)

Advertisement

Composting is a niche block in Minecraft. Players can use plants and food to make bone meal. When players compost wheat, there is a 65% chance that the level of the composter will get raised by one level. Raising the compost level is essential for players to collect bone meal.

#5 - Trading

Farmer villager (Image via minecraft-tutos.com)

The last use of wheat is trading with villagers. Players would be surprised and amazed with what kinds of trades they could get for some wheat. Players have been known to get emeralds from even novice farmer villagers.