5 best Minecraft modpacks of all time

Modpacks are an amazing way to transform Minecraft into a completely different experience.

Each modpack is unique but they all function the same way: by adding new features to Minecraft. Modpacks make great additions to single-player worlds, especially for players who are feeling a bit bored by vanilla Minecraft.

There are modpacks for all players with varying experience. Some modpacks make Minecraft more challenging while others add more friendly mobs to the game.

5 best modpacks in Minecraft history

#5 The Pixelmon Modpack

Pixelmon (Image via Minecraft)

This Pixelmon modpack has a bunch of mods that complement each other and truly provides a wonderful gaming experience. The mods that can be found in this modpack include:

Pixelmon Mod: Adds Pokemon to Minecraft. The Pixelmon OST by Chris Geddes: Adds an awesome soundtrack to the game. Journeymap: Maps the Minecraft world. Biomes O' Plenty: Adds extra biomes to Minecraft. Gameshark: Allows you to find special items using a compass. PixelExtras: Adds additional utility commands. BoP Patcher: Fixes bugs between Biomes O' Plenty and the Pixelmon Mod.

Optifine is recommended for this Modpack.

Download the Pixelmon modpack here.

#4 Valhelsia 3

Valhelsia (Image via Minecraft)

Valhelsia 3 is an extensive modpack that appeals to a variety of players. This modpack adds new biomes, blocks, and structures to a Minecraft world. It features magic and technology, which can be used to craft new armor and tools.

A full list of every mod in this modpack can be found at the link below.

Download Valhelsia 3 here.

#3 SkyFactory 4

SkyFactory 4 (Image via Minecraft)

SkyFactory 4 is an extremely detailed Sky Block modpack. This modpack offers technology, magic, full automation, and much more. There are over thirty world types in SkyFactory 4, so players will always have something to do.

This modpack also offers a prestige system that allows you to unlock different features over time.

A full list of every mod in this modpack can be found on the SkyFactory wiki.

Download SkyFactory 4 Here.

#2 RLCraft

RLCraft (Image via Minecraft)

RLCraft is definitely not a modpack for beginners. As the creator of this modpack has said, players are going to die- a lot.

RLCraft adds many new features to Minecraft, including many new mobs, crystals, temperature, thirst, and more.

A full list of every mod in this modpack can be found at the link below.

Download RLCraft here.

#1 MC Eternal

MC Eternal (Image via Minecraft)

MC Eternal is a Minecraft modpack with tons to do. With over 750 quests and more coming soon, players will always be busy. Players will also have the ability to build factories, start populated towns, and find secrets and collectables.

MC Eternal has a custom economy system and a unique bounty system.

A full list of mods in this modpack can be found at the link below.

Download MC Eternal here.