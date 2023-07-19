10 best tips and tricks for Minecraft RLCraft

RLCraft is a mod that turns your vanilla Minecraft world into an immersive RPG game, giving you the most thrilling experience of Minecraft. It introduces various challenging elements, including dangerous mobs, thirst, and a realistic health system. These additions make RLCraft unique and demanding to Minecraft players who want to experience fresh adventures in the game.

In this article, we will explore some of the best tips and tricks for Minecraft RLCraft that will help you as you progress through the game.

Note: The article reflects the author's opinions.

Disenchanting, Reforging, and other cool tips for Minecraft RLCraft

1) Disenchanting

Disenchanting Table (Image via Shivaxi)

The Disenchanting table works opposite to that of an Enchantment table and takes the Enchantments off books or items having multiple enchantments on them.

For a piece of weapon or armor with multiple enchantments, the table will remove only the top enchantment from it and add it to an empty book. The rest of the enchantments will be destroyed.

This can prove helpful in extracting enchantments from the items you find in dungeons.

2) Reforging

Reforge your gear (Image via Shivaxi)

You can use a Reforging Station to reforge armor and weapons. The two reforging stations available are one for Baubles and one for armor and weapons. You need to place the weapon and armor at the top and the resource at the bottom.

You can get different qualities of items by reforging your weapons. When you reforge, you should aim to get a Legendary quality item that will help you in your next adventure.

3) Tool Belt

Tool Belt (Image via Shivaxi)

The Tool Belt allows you to carry multiple tools without taking up many inventory slots. It remains in your belt slot and has two spaces within it by default. If you press on your tool belt hotkey, it will open up a radial menu where you can store or remove the items in your hand.

You can upgrade the tool belt with a belt pouch in an anvil. This will increase the number of slots and help you carry more items.

4) Flying Mount

Flying Mount (Image via Shivaxi)

Obtaining a flying mount will change your gameplay in Minecraft RLCraft. Getting a Roc is a good start, which can be found using the Lycanite's Mobs mod. You need to give these mobs specific treats to tame them, such as an Avian treat for the Roc.

You'll have to keep giving treats to the mob until it becomes friendly with you, and once the mob loves you, it will be tamed. You can also give it a soul stone so that it appears in your summoning window. You can then summon the mob using the Summoning Staff.

Some creatures have storage spaces, and the items present in them will not disappear when you dismiss them. This way, you can make creatures store various items for you.

5) Summoning Staff

Summoning Staff (Image via Shivaxi)

The Summoning Staff can be very easily found and can be very powerful in comparison to the level of your character early in the game. It will help you complete battle towers and kill enemies easily.

The additional bar above your food acts as your mana. If you hold the right-click button on your mouse, the staff will collect mana, and you can then use this mana to summon various creatures. Different creatures will take up varying amounts of mana. You can also choose which creatures to summon and find out how much each creature costs by looking at the number of orange dots in their description.

6) Atlases

Atlasses in Minecraft RLCraft (Image via Shivaxi)

In Minecraft RLCraft, you can craft an item called Empty Antique Atlas, which can be used as a permanent map. You can equip this item in your hand while exploring the areas around you. You can place markers and pointers on the map making it quite useful to help you remember where you had left your things or noticed a significant structure.

You can also combine an empty atlas with an atlas having some information to make a duplicate atlas. This way, any information on the previous atlas will be linked to the new atlas you made.

You can keep one in your chest and take one with you while exploring, so even if you die and lose all your items, the information or the map will be saved in the atlas inside your chest.

7) Summoning Pedestal

Summoning Pedestal in Minecraft RLCraft (Image via Shivaxi)

The Summoning Pedestal can be used to summon the creatures that will defend you and fight for you. However, this only works near the area where the pedestal is located.

It can be crafted using soul stone, soul gazer, some gold ingots, and some diamonds. The Pedestal is powered by redstone dust, and you can right-click on it to choose what creatures you would like to summon. These are helpful when exploring dungeons or defending your base.

8) Potion Ring of Resistance

The Potion Ring of Resistance is useful to keep with you both early and late in the game. It basically gives you a resistance buff which means that you'll resist 20% of the damage done to you.

You can also stack the item to have a Resistance level 2 effect on you. This means you can have up to 40% damage reduction at a time. Hence, you must get this item as soon as possible in Minecraft RLCraft.

9) Purified Water

Purified Water in Minecraft RLCraft (Image via Shivaxi)

You can drink water by crouching and right-clicking on the water source. Ordinary water sources are polluted, and drinking from these sources will give you a thirst effect for some time and decrease your thirst meter.

In the Minecraft RLCraft mod pack, you will need a purified water source. Firstly you need to craft a glass bottle and then fill it with water. Now you just need it to cook in the furnace to get purified water. Using the same method for a water bucket will give you water for one-time use. You can also use a canteen to store water, but purifying it will require a charcoal filter.

10) Battle Towers

Battle Towers in Minecraft RLCraft (Image via Shivaxi)

Battle towers are the most efficient way of gathering loot at the beginning of the game. The towers are randomly generated and can be found in any biome. They will have 10 floors, and each floor will contain a couple of spawners and loot chests.

The last floor will not contain any spawners, but it will instead have a golem protecting the two loot chests. You can encounter mobs such as zombies, skeletons, wither skeletons, and spiders. The loot will be randomly generated, and you won't be able to open the loot on the last floor where the golem is located unless you're able to kill it.