7 best Minecraft modpacks in 2023

While downloading individual Minecraft mods can enhance a player's experience, modpacks allow the installation of multiple mods at the same time. Even better, depending on the player's interests, there are a massive number of modpacks to choose from.

While the game is only in its first month of 2023, there are a ton of great modpacks worth trying. Whether players are new to modding the game or seasoned vets with tons of mods installed, some packs can make for a very transformative experience. Some modpacks require a few extra steps to download and install, and others may require specific versions of Minecraft, but they're worth a look.

Awesome Minecraft Modpacks Worth Your Time as of January 2023

1) RLCraft (1.12.2)

If Minecraft players are hunting for a transformative modpack capable of making them struggle, RLCraft is an excellent choice. This highly-difficult modpack is gorgeous to look at and punishing to experience. RLCraft focuses on immersion, realism, adventuring, and honed survival skills. If players love what Hardcore Mode offers and want more challenging gameplay, RLCraft can be the perfect modpack.

Players can expect to die quite a bit before they figure things out, but that could be a huge draw for those who wish to push the game's limits.

2) The Pixelmon Modpack (1.16.5)

The Pixelmon Modpack is a perfect way to enjoy pre-assembled Pokemon gameplay in Minecraft (Image via Technic Launcher)

Pixelmon is undoubtedly one of the most beloved Minecraft mods of all time, as it brings the world of Pokemon to the world's most popular sandbox game. However, the Pixelmon Modpack goes one step beyond, providing a pre-configured yet customizable Pixelmon experience and adding its own amenities. This includes JourneyMap to provide a highly in-depth and interactive minimap, and Oh The Biomes You'll Go, which provides plenty of variety in biomes for the Pixelmon to inhabit.

3) Better MC (1.19.2)

BetterMC provides a completely new way to experience Minecraft from top to bottom (Image via SHXRKIIIE/CurseForge)

Some modpacks overhaul Minecraft so thoroughly that the gameplay feels almost entirely new and refreshing. BetterMC is undoubtedly one of these modpacks. Thanks to the inclusion of over 250 mods, almost every aspect of the game has been revamped. New biomes, new shaders, improved Nether and End dimensions, entirely new dimensions, and world bosses are available in this modpack. More vanilla-friendly mod fans may not love this pack, but it's an excellent way to experience Minecraft in an entirely new light.

4) Vault Hunters 3rd Edition (1.18.2)

Explore the mysteries of The Vault Dimension in Vault Hunters 3rd Edition (Image via Iskall85_Dev/CurseForge)

A modpack for RPG lovers out there, Vault Hunters 3rd Edition keeps core Minecraft gameplay intact but improves it through various RPG elements and a well-developed loot system. A new dimension known as The Vault has emerged, and players can enter this new frontier and loot the dimension for its precious relics. Along the way, they'll battle foes, improve their skills, and collect all-new items to improve their survival.

Once players collect all 15 artifacts in The Vault, they can enter the final battle for the fate of the dimension. But doing so will take plenty of determination.

5) Medieval MC (1.19.2)

Guards protect their villagers in Medieval MC (Image via SHXRKIIIE/CurseForge)

Brought to players by the same group that developed Better MC, Medieval MC is much like the Better MC modpack. However, every mod in this pack aims to produce an immersive and expansive fantasy/medieval RPG experience. However, there's plenty of realism thrown into the pack, including a hunger/thirst system that players will need to keep an eye on as they make their way through a Minecraft world complete with magic, monsters, and danger at every turn.

6) All The Mods 8 (1.19.2)

Gorgeous visuals are only a sliver of All The Mods 8's utility (Image via ATMTeam/CurseForge)

When a player wants many mods, but ones they can pick and choose to customize their experience, All the Mods 8 can meet that requirement. This pack features over 240 mods that apply to various gameplay facets, including farming, magic, science, and mobs. Applied Energistics was recently included as a tech mod, and the custom biomes and dimensions are rendered beautifully, thanks to new shaders.

No matter what aspect players enjoy the most, All the Mods 8 has a way to improve it. There are too many mods to list outright, and players must dive in and discover this modpack for themselves.

7) SkyFactory 4 (1.12.2)

SkyFactory 4 is a complete overhaul of Skyblock gameplay (Image via Darkosto/Minecraft.net)

Skylock is arguably the most popular game mode ever conceived in Minecraft, and there are thousands of ways to alter it and make it even more compelling. The SkyFactory 4 modpack is one of the most in-depth ways to experience Skyblock the community has seen. The pack includes ways to automate material processing, use magic, implement tech fully, and there's even bacon and truffles. An in-game progression system ensures players know what their next goal is and have various ways to collect new and old resources. Put plainly, fans who have played Skyblock haven't seen anything if they haven't given this modpack a shot.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes