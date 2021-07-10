Better Minecraft modpack: Everything you need to know

Since Minecraft's official release over a decade ago, players have created many wonderful mods like optifine, world edit, and more. There are mods for performance, optimization, new features, gameplay changes, and many other things beyond imagination.

Better Minecraft modpack is a combination of over 100 different mods. With so many options, players can expect this modpack to be a lot better than the original Minecraft.

Better Minecraft modpack stands by its name by adding many new biomes, mobs, structures, and more. It also adds new recipes, items, and dangers to the regular survival world of Minecraft.

Better Minecraft modpack

The Better Minecraft modpack aims to improve Minecraft by introducing custom biomes, trees, terrain generation, and mobs using various mods. SharkieFPS, the creator of this modpack, has consistently updated the modpack with new features.

Better Minecraft modpack is already available with features from the Caves and Cliffs update, such as lush caves, dripstone caves, deep dark caves, and more. These new biomes are merged with the custom biomes from other modpacks to create a mystical and beautiful environment.

New biomes

New biomes (Image via CurseForge)

In the world of Better Minecraft, players can find many different biomes. Some are improved variants of already available biomes, while others are new biomes added from other modpacks.

Better Minecraft mod has all cave biomes coming in the 1.18 update. It features new end biomes, improved badlands, new nether biomes, new overworld biomes, rainforests, sand dunes, new ocean biomes, charred forest, and more.

New mobs

Corrupted wither skeleton (Image via CurseForge)

Better Minecraft modpacks add various new types of mobs. In the new biomes, players will come across dragons, wardens, elephants, bears, and whatnot. This modpack has almost every mob players want in Minecraft.

SharkieFPS has added new illager-type mobs in recent updates, such as pillager king, hunter illager, enchanter, conjurer, iceologer, and more. Users will also find terrifying and strong mobs in the new nether and end biomes.

New structures, items, blocks, and more

Improved armors (Image via CurseForge)

Gamers can find many structures in this modpack like better end cities, pillager strongholds, pillager statements, new pillager outposts, shrines, custom dungeons, and more.

They will also find many new types of blocks and items in new biomes, like new ores, tools, weapons, and more. Better Minecraft modpack also adds new enchantments for various items.

This modpack improves Minecraft by adding many features that fans have been asking for a long time. It is perfect for players who "ever wanted Minecraft 2 or what Minecraft should have been."

Readers can download Better Minecraft modpack from here.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's dedicated YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer