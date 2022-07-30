10 best medieval modpacks for Minecraft 1.19 update

Medieval themes and Minecraft go incredibly well together, leading to some great medieval mods.

Many of these mods are consolidated in modpacks for a player's convenience, as downloading and installing multiple mods piece by piece can be quite time-consuming.

Since Mojang released The Wild Update for Minecraft, a number of modpacks have managed to update their content to version 1.19. These packs can be downloaded quickly and applied easily, saving players plenty of time choosing mods and making sure they're compatible.

Below, Minecraft players can find a list of some of the top medieval modpacks as of version 1.19.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecolonies, Mukwas Adventure and 8 other excellent modpacks for a medieval experience in Minecraft 1.19

1) The Adventures of the Origin's Wilderness Life Pack

This particular modpack aims to emulate Breath of the Wild (Image via Kiptrix/YouTube)

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most beloved roleplaying game franchises of all time. This was only further reinforced by the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

This modpack aims to recreate the game for Minecraft using various mods, such as Artifacts, MCDungeons Weapons and Croptopia. It was made with the intention of being used for a Breath of the Wild-based multiplayer server, which can be found at Hyrulem_2_0.aternos.me.

2) Necris

A jungle temple found in the Awesome Dungeon mod, part of the Necris Modpack (Image via 9Minecraft)

A huge Minecraft modpack for medieval theme lovers, Necris contains over 300 mods to enjoy.

Players can utilize a plethora of character origins, explore tons of new structures and make their way through various diverse biomes.

The Nether and the End have also been considerably revamped, making this medieval modpack excellent for explorers and dungeon delvers who love a challenge.

3) Medieval Origins SMP

The Daemon race provided by the Medieval Origins Mod (Image via 9Minecraft)

Origins mods are some of the most popular among fans of survival multiplayer servers. Using these mods, players can customize their race, class and backstory to better fit their playstyle.

Many of these mods employ race and class-specific abilities and/or stat boosts if accompanying RPG mods and plugins allow for it.

Medieval Origins is a perfect fit for medieval survival. It gives players more immersion and assistance to become a more integral part of their medieval world.

4) JourneyWorld

Professions, one mod found in JourneyWorld (Image via thethonk/CurseForge)

JourneyWorld is a recent Minecraft 1.19 modpack, but it has plenty to offer players.

The new biomes are rendered beautifully, thanks to the Minecraft pack's accompanying Iris Shaders. Tons of world and dungeon bosses await players who love a good combat challenge. Waystones allow for fast travel between points of interest, and the Eden Ring dimension from Better MC also makes an appearance.

This pack is a great blend of traditional medieval themes as well as fantasy elements, ensuring players will have plenty of content to complete.

5) Mukwas Adventure

The Artifacts mod, included in Mukwas Adventure (Image via 9Minecraft)

Blending medieval themes with a little bit of realism, Mukwas Adventure is a great modpack for players who don't want to dive too deep into fantasy. It adds plenty of mods including Artifacts, Awesome Dungeons and Better Third Person.

The pack also supports plenty of different shaders in case players want to enhance their gameplay experience in a graphical context.

6) Your Kingdom

A player-made kingdom (Image via Mojang)

Your Kingdom is an excellent modpack choice for players who love medieval warfare.

In Your Kingdom, Minecraft players start from humble beginnings and follow a path of conquest. They can take over villages and other structures, piecing together their kingdom bit by bit until they finally have control of a large swath of territory.

This modpack is great for players who enjoy a little strategy and combat with their medieval setting.

7) Abyss Hunter

Various features included in Abyss Hunter (Image via qi_long_zi/CurseForge)

Abyss Hunter is a modpack that leans heavily into combat, complete with new weapon and armor types as well as a huge array of bosses to battle.

However, this is just where the pack begins. Players can also gain access to a ton of new structures, farming methods, technology and nomadic-style items.

Players will likely need all the help they can get to defeat the higher-ranking bosses provided in the pack.

8) Minecolonies

A castle town in Minecolonies (Image via Newminecraftmods.com)

Players who enjoy building and managing settlements should love what Minecolonies brings to the table.

In this pack, players can assume the role of a town mayor and build their colony from the ground up. NPCs inhabit certain buildings, going about their daily business as players develop their homes and places of work.

Minecolonies features a significant number of medieval-themed buildings and keeps. This ensures that players can keep up with the Middle Ages aesthetic as they construct the town of their dreams.

9) OccultCraft

A village house in OccultCraft (Image via ultixon/CurseForge)

While this modpack is still medieval, it leans considerably into fantasy. The pack includes a ton of custom weapons and armor, as well as an extensive list of spells and magical applications.

OccultCraft also features a large suite of quality-of-life improvements to enhance a player's experience and make gameplay easier to manage in many respects. The 1.19 version of the modpack still has some bugs to work out, but players shouldn't run into many.

10) Medieval MC

A keep in Medieval MC (Image via Mojang)

Arguably one of the greatest medieval modpacks ever conceived, Medieval MC is a top-to-bottom pack dedicated to all aspects of living and fighting in a medieval society.

There's a fair amount of fantasy intertwined, thanks to the magic implemented into the pack, and the shaders make it a sight to behold.

Players can even tame mythical beasts and turn them into mounts for expedited travel speeds across a beautifully-rendered and generated world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far