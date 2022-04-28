10 best Minecraft modpacks for low-end PCs (2022)

Minecraft is a heavily modifiable game, and some players have taken it upon themselves to compile mods into packs to suit players' needs.

However, most modpacks are essentially massive collections of hundreds of mods. Depending on the changes these packs make to Minecraft, some modpacks can require a substantial amount of RAM to run them efficiently.

Some players simply don't have the hardware to handle higher requirements, but that shouldn't exclude them from being able to enjoy modpacks. Fortunately, the community has shared more than a few mods for players with less impactful hardware, and they're certainly worth looking into.

Great Minecraft modpacks for players with lower-end hardware

10) Speed of Light FPS Booster with Shaders

SOL can add visual shaders while also improving framerates (Image via Ru-Minecraft)

A modpack for Minecraft centered on improving visuals while reducing any performance impact, Speed of Light (SOL) compiles multiple barebones mods without causing issues with players' hardware. Once installed, the pack will start Minecraft on its lowest settings, but with BSL's Shaders installed as well.

Players can then slowly tweak their video settings to find the sweet spot between visuals and FPS. It won't fix all issues, as some players' hardware may simply be insufficient to run the game even on vanilla, but it can certainly add a few frames per second to players' gameplay if they're there to be had.

9) Optifine but Faster

This modpack allows players to enjoy Optifine without as bad of a performance hit (Image via PelegIT)

Optifine is one of the most popular Minecraft mods of all time, thanks to its ability to improve the game's visuals substantially and its wide-ranging support for many different shader packs.

Optifine but Faster aims to keep these positives intact while attempting to draw down on the performance hit that Optifine can cause. Granted, the modpack may still have a performance impact on players' hardware, but nowhere near as much as the full unbridled settings of standard Optifine.

8) FTB Revelation

Revelation improves the Feed the Beast mod's general performance (Image via TKH/YouTube)

Feed the Beast is one of the most reputed Minecraft groups when it comes to developing mods and maps. Revelation, FTB's performance-oriented modpack, still requires 4GB of memory but can really stabilize players' framerate or server connection without taking anything away from all of the great landmark mods that make FTB special.

This modpack is geared towards server administrators, in particular, attempting to facilitate as many players on a server at once to enjoy FTB gameplay. As a result, there are more hardware requirements, but it does the job well while providing great stability and performance if players' hardware makes the cut.

7) Fabulously Optimized

Fabulously Optimized running Minecraft at almost 120 FPS on less than 200 MB of video memory (Image via Robotkoer/CurseForge)

This modpack's title isn't for show, as it features some of the most impressive performance improvements Minecraft has ever seen all in one pack. It operates primarily as something of an analog to Optifine but works through the Fabric mod loader instead of CurseForge.

This provides all of the support players could ask for, including shaders, capes, resource packs, and fonts. If players want to plug anything into FO, they should be able to do so with little issue. The modpack even comes fully configured after installation, meaning players won't need to fiddle with it if they don't want to.

6) Low Res Trailer Recreation

This pack allows players to recreate the graphics of the original game trailer in-game (Image via Lowresbones/YouTube)

Minecraft's original trailer was a little more simplistic than its in-game textures, but there was a certain charm to them. Nostalgic players may want to give Low Res Trailer Recreation a shot.

The modpack is fairly straightforward in its intent. It simply aims to take the original trailer's low-res art style and make it the norm in-game, and it certainly accomplishes this. Furthermore, the modpack technically downscales more than a few textures, meaning players' graphics cards may get a little slack and free up some RAM for other tasks. The in-game animations have improved, so that may not be a bad place to start.

5) Minecolonies Official

Minecolonies makes no real graphics tweaks, meaning players should notice no performance difference (Image via H3lay/CurseForge)

One of Minecraft's most ambitious mods to date, Minecolonies, allows players to build entire thriving villages, towns, and cities with easy-to-use tools. NPCs roam about the town as it expands, carrying out jobs and contributing to allocating materials.

Much like the standalone mod, this pack allocates everything players require to enjoy Minecolonies, so players can simply plug and play. Since it makes no graphical changes or tweaks, players likely won't notice a performance impact. However, if players are struggling with the sheer volume of buildings that Minecolonies can create, it doesn't hurt to turn down the render distance in-game.

4) All in One Modded Skyblock

All in One's extensive quest tree (Image via NaturaSpell/CurseForge)

Skyblock is one of the Minecraft community's most beloved map types, and this modpack kicks it up to the next level with multiple mods that enhance the OneBlock Skyblock map significantly.

Almost every facet of the game is improved, from farming to the Nether and End dimensions, and players can even access astral sorcery. A quest system keeps players' eyes on the prize. With so many improvements and no visible FPS impact, All in One is one of the best Skyblock modpacks out there.

3) Crucial 2

Crucial 2 enhances vanilla Minecraft without changing its identity (Image via Vazkii/CurseForge)

A carefully curated Minecraft modpack that only requires 2GB of RAM, Crucial 2 aims to create an in-game experience for vanilla fans. It simply uses a collective of mods to improve the vanilla game significantly, including a custom world generation code that shapes game worlds like players haven't seen before.

All the while, nothing ever feels out of place or unnecessary. Crucial 2 just gives vanilla Minecraft a facelift, and it's a great way even for new players to experience the game.

2) RAD Pack Lite

This version of Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons can run on 2GB of RAM or less (Image via Dreams01/CurseForge)

Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons (RAD) turns Minecraft into a roguelike dungeon crawler, where players focus heavily on combat and looting gear from nearby dungeons instead of spending a ton of time building.

However, RAD can take up quite a bit of a machine's resources. Fortunately, the developer Dreams01 accounted for this and released a Lite version that can work on 2GB of RAM or less without causing framerate issues.

For fans of RPG games, this mod can drop Minecraft players right into a world of battle and sorcery without causing performance issues.

1) Mineshafts & Monsters Lite

A player gliding into a valley in M&M (Image via Bstylia14/CurseForge)

A mod inspired by open-world RPGs like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mineshafts & Monsters is more than a D&D-themed title. However, it has a sizable performance impact that may dissuade some from trying it.

Fortunately, M&M Lite has been released on CurseForge, keeping the main storyline and implementations intact while replacing many mods in the pack with more performance-friendly mods.

Less RAM is required to run the pack, and the modpack is still shader compatible if players would like to utilize them. Ancillary quests are removed, but Minecraft players can still enjoy the RPG fun with this pack and appreciate its in-depth story and game world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

