5 best Minecraft texture packs for FPS boost

Minecraft is a relatively unoptimized game, and players may find that their frame rate drops from time to time.

There are many great ways of combating this issue, but one of the easiest methods is for players to change their texture pack. This can boost frame rates while also giving the game a new and fresh look.

In this article, we'll cover the five best texture packs that provide a large FPS boost.

5 best Minecraft resource packs for FPS boost

1.) MoreFPSPack

Download here

MoreFpsPack opts to keep things simple

MoreFPSPack is a relatively simple-looking texture pack that can massively boost FPS.

Players have reported gains of over 100 FPS simply by switching to the MoreFPSPack over the Vanilla Minecraft texture pack. This is likely due to the simple nature of the pack, which requires far less graphical resources.

The pack was created back in 2019 but supports all modern versions of the Minecraft Java edition.

2.) Mythic texture pack

Download here

The Mythic texture pack adds a rustic feel to the game

Lots of FPS-boosting texture packs do not focus on making the game look better. Instead, their objective is to obtain the absolute highest raw FPS possible.

With the Mythic texture pack, however, players can enjoy the best of both worlds through an amazing-looking texture pack that boasts great FPS-enhancing capabilities.

3.) 8x8 Boosting texture pack

Download here

The 8x8 pack is a close downscale of the default Minecraft texture pack

If players do not want to lose the classic vanilla feel of Minecraft but still want to boost their FPS, the 8x8 Boosting texture pack might be exactly what they need.

Instead of introducing new textures that make the game look different, this pack simply uses lower definition versions of the vanilla textures. This gives players higher FPS without losing that magical vanilla Minecraft feel.

4.) Pixelate pack

Download here

The Pixelate pack gives a cute aesthetic and somewhat resembles Pixel art

Fans of Pixel art will love the Pixelate pack. This Minecraft texture pack turns the world into an aesthetically pleasing lower-resolution version of itself.

The Pixelate pack is an 8x texture pack, and players can expect significant FPS boosts when using it.

5.) 2x2 Texture Pack

Download here

The 2x2 texture pack greatly reduces the definition of Minecraft and should only be used in circumstances where no other FPS optimizations can be made.

This texture pack has been made for players who don't really care about the look of Minecraft but crave the highest possible performance.

