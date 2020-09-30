5 best Skyblock servers for Minecraft

Skyblock is one of the most popular maps in Minecraft. You spawn on a small floating island with one tree and nothing but a bucket of lava and a block of ice. Now it’s up to you to survive as long as you can and defeat the game!

Skyblock was such a popular map that it ended up inspiring many similar ones, and even became a game mode in multiplayer Minecraft servers. If you’re looking for a good server to play Skyblock in, we can help you.

Some of the best Skyblock servers to try in Minecraft

1) Hypixel

Image credits: tomaskremel.cz

Hypixel is undoubtedly one of the best servers for the game. It is the preferred server for a lot of Minecraft YouTubers as well, and offers more than just Skyblock game modes. It has over 35 different varieties of games and mini-games, as well as custom enchantments, great rewards, and a very active community of fans!

Features:

Skyblock

Bedwars

Parkour

Hardcore Survival

Creative

Much more game modes

IP Address: mc.hypixel.net

2) Datblock

Image credits: Medium

Datblock is one of the more popular servers for Minecraft that has a steadily active community of fans. It includes many great game modes, including the likes of Skyblock and Factions. Regular contests and weekly voting are also offered, through which you can win a great selection of rewards.

Datblock also includes a Minecraft world based on the map of the real Earth!

Features:

Earth map

Skyblock

Economy

Skywars

Factions

IP Address: Play.datblock.com

3) ManaCube

Image credits: HyDr0KT, YT

ManaCube is a server that has been around since 2013. It has kept up with the Minecraft gaming community's demands with regularly updated content and multiple game modes to choose from.

The best part about ManaCube is the sophisticated economy as well as the weekly contests and challenges to keep you engaged.

Features:

Skyblock

Parkour

Olympic Prison

Islands

Factions

IP Address: lobby.manacube.net

4) Mineville

Image credits: Minecraft Servers List

Mineville claims to be a server that values player feedback. Thus, it has created a fantastic community of Minecraft players who can genuinely enjoy the Skyblock experience and a couple of other game modes.

It has also added quirky features like allowing players to get married, Sims style!

Features:

Minebucks

Customs Enchantments

Marriage

Skyblock

Prison

Ancient Trials

IP Address: server.mineville.org

5) Skyblock

Image credits: Planet Minecraft

This Minecraft server is dedicated solely to the Skyblock game mode and was built by the original Skyblock map's creator. If you love its vanilla and classic version, then this server should be your go-to.

You can even customise your Skyblock experience. Lastly, the server also created the original Skywars game mode!

Features:

Custom plugins

Vanilla or economy Skyblock experience

Levels, Mob Arena, Crates, Create Shops, Custom Island settings

100x100 island spaces

IP Address: skyblock.net