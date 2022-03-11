5 best Minecraft fantasy houses

At its core, Minecraft is a game all about building. The fact that players can build absolutely anything their heart desires is part of what has made the game so popular.

Naturally, one of the most popular things that players love to build is fancy houses. Like real life, Minecraft houses come in different shapes, sizes, and styles.

One specific type of style that has been gaining notoriety recently is fantasy houses. These mythical-looking houses are fantastic and stand out from traditional styles of houses.

Five awesome fantasy house designs for Minecraft

5) Fantasy Cottage

Starting off this list is this one-of-a-kind design from popular YouTuber "BigTonyMC." This cozy cottage may seem quaint, but rest assured, it has all the features players could ever want, including bedrooms, storage space, and much more.

To construct the fantasy cottage, players will need to have a bunch of wood, quartz, stone blocks, and prismarine to hand.

4) Fantasy Medieval House

Next is a choice perfect for those enjoying Medieval roleplay or perhaps even medieval Minecraft servers. The design constructed by YouTuber "ToxicKailey" is nothing short of mesmerizing and will turn heads from passers-by.

While this build undeniably looks epic, it's also rather expensive due to its sheer scale. To begin construction, players will first need to ensure they have access to several stacks of quartz, stone, prismarine, and wood blocks.

3) Fantasy Medieval Tower House

This design from popular YouTuber "MC Fantasy Builds" isn't only just a house but an epic tower/house hybrid that stands out among others on this list.

This is undoubtedly a brilliant choice for those looking to build something truly unique with a fantasy theme. It's also rather cheap to construct, requiring only wood and stone blocks for materials.

2) Fantasy Starter House

In this next easy-to-follow build tutorial, YouTuber "TheMythicalSausage" shows off how to make a fantasy house that's perfect for those starting a new survival world.

The best thing about this particular design is that it's convenient. It may look compact, but it still has all the essential amenities any survival house should have. This makes it perfect for any survival environment, single-player or multiplayer while enjoying Minecraft servers.

1) Classic Fantasy House

Last but certainly not least is this classic-style fantasy house showcased by popular gaming YouTuber "SheraNom." There's just something about this cutesy build that makes it stand out among the rest. The block pallet is nothing short of perfect and adds to the ambiance of the build.

While this build is incredibly stylish, it's also not short of features inside and includes two floors, a bedroom, storage space, and all of the essentials, including crafting tables, furnaces, and more.

