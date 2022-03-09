10 best Minecraft servers to play in 2022

Minecraft servers are pretty popular, and with the game's fame rising, more and more Minecraft servers are being created every day. With that in mind, it can be hard to find a good one to play.

For those searching for a great Minecraft server to play, this helpful guide will highlight not just one but ten of the absolute best and most fun server choices to check out. There are a variety of different gamemodes included here, so there's something for everyone to have fun with.

Ten best Minecraft servers that should definitely be played in 2022

10) Purple Prison — IP address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is one of the biggest prison servers out there (Image via Purple Prison)

Purple Prison is a Minecraft prison server that has been around for a long time, over seven years, to be exact. It is one of the most popular and best Minecraft prison servers out there.

There are a whole lot of things to do on this server, such as building, mining, and trading with other players. Purple Prison is also highly welcoming to newbies, and every new user who joins is automatically rewarded with many powerful starter kits.

All in all, this server is definitely worth giving a shot.

Server address: purpleprison.net

9) MC Central — IP address: mccentral.org

MC Central gives a huge selection of gamemodes to enjoy (Image via MC Central)

For those looking for a Minecraft server with many different game modes to choose from, MC Central is the place to go. They have their own factions, prison, KitPvP, and parkour maps to play.

The MC Central Minecraft server has a great and active community. The server has been running for over nine years, which means it has had plenty of time to grow and develop.

Server address: mccentral.org

8) Mineclub — IP address: play.mineclub.com

Mineclub is a Minecraft server that features a social hub. It is built around the idea of making friends and having fun while playing.

There are also minigames that players can play to win prizes, such as hats and other cosmetic items. The server is rapidly growing, and some are saying it's on track to overtake Hypixel for the #1 Minecraft server of all time.

Server address: play.mineclub.com

7) GommeHD — IP address: gommehd.net

GommeHD is a huge German server (Image via GommeHD)

GommeHD is the biggest german Minecraft server with over 5,000 active players at peak times of the day. It offers a variety of minigames. For example, there are different types of PVP games like Bedwars, Hunger Games, and Spleef.

GommeHD was founded in 2013 and isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Despite being based out of Germany, the server is growing fast among English-speaking players who want a change of pace from Hypixel.

Server address: gommehd.net

6) Cave PvP — IP address: cavepvp.org

CavePvP is a great server for PvP fans (Image via Mojang)

Cave PvP is a Minecraft server perfect for fans of PvP and is one of the most popular dedicated PvP serves to exist. It offers two main types of gameplay: HCF (hardcore factions) and practice duels.

With a wide variety of popular YouTubers and streamers known to frequent this server, Cave PvP is an excellent choice for everyone and should be considered.

Server address: cavepvp.org

5) 2b2t — IP address: 2b2t.org

2b2t is the oldest anarchy server in existence (Image via 2b2t wiki)

2b2t, the oldest anarchy server in Minecraft, has been online with the same map for more than ten years. It has no rules, cheats are permitted, and griefing is encouraged.

The server is certainly not for everyone. Gamers need to be prepared to deal with many hackers, trolls, and griefers. However, those looking for a unique Minecraft experience might just find it on 2b2t.

Server address: 2b2t.org

4) Wynncraft — IP address: play.wynncraft.com

Wynncraft is the most popular RPG server of all time (Image via Wynncraft)

Wynncraft is a Minecraft server unlike any other, with a huge player base, custom weapons, and quests. Users can explore the world and make their own adventures.

Wynncraft is not just about exploring and adventuring; it also has trading and roleplay. It also has custom weapons unique to this server, and players can level up their skills by training them in-game.

Server address: play.wynncraft.com

3) Mineplex — IP address: mineplex.com

Although not as popular as it once was, Mineplex remains a great server to play. There are many different kinds of minigames that it offers, and they are all unique in their own way.

For example, there are some games like Block Hunt, where gamers have to find blocks in a hide and seek style. Other games like Skywars and Cake Wars are more focused on combat, where users have to fight against each other until someone dies.

Server address: mineplex.com

2) The Hive — IP address: play.hivemc.com

The Hive is one of the most recognized minigames servers (Image via The Hive)

Although The Hive recently closed down its Java Edition operations, it is still one of the best Bedrock Edition servers out there.

The Hive Minecraft server provides players with an opportunity to enjoy the game in their own way. It offers classic minigames like skywars and deathrun, but also murder mystery and other creative gamemodes for people who want something different from the traditional experience.

Server address: play.hivemc.com

1) Hypixel — IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is the most popular server of all time (Image via Mojang)

To no one's surprise, coming in as the top Minecraft server to check out in 2022 is Hypixel. This mega-network racks in hundreds of thousands of unique logins every single day and is by far the most prominent server to ever exist in Minecraft.

Hypixel's popularity can largely be attributed to their great setup of minigames that keep players coming back. The most popular gamemodes on the network currently are Bedwars and Hypixel Skyblock.

Server address: hypixel.net

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

