5 best Minecraft YouTubers of 2021

2021 has been a big year for Minecraft, with two entirely new major game updates released. Many longtime players have returned to the game to check out these new updates, after almost a decade of pause in some cases.

Minecraft YouTube was also at a peak in 2021, and YouTube recently celebrated 1 trillion views on Minecraft-related content. This is a huge milestone and has not been achieved by any other game to date.

To reflect on this amazing achievement, this article will highlight some of the absolute best Minecraft YouTubers of 2021.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 of the most entertaining Minecraft YouTubers in 2021

5) Purpled

Purpled is a highly popular Minecraft Bedwars YouTuber (Image via YouTube, Purpled)

Purpled is a highly popular Minecraft Bedwars YouTuber. Fans enjoy watching him because of his skill within playing this specific gamemode.

Throughout the year of 2021, Purpled has been uploading high quality Minecraft videos about Bedwars, trying out different Bedwars servers, Bedwars strategies, Roblox Bedwars, and even Bedwars in VR mode.

4) PewDiePie

PewDiePie is the most popular gaming channel on YouTube (Image via YouTube, PewDiePie)

Although PewDiePie isn't strictly a Minecraft YouTuber, his channel does feature a plethora of great Minecraft-related content and millions of fans tune in to watch.

Recently, PewDiePie has been enjoying the latest Minecraft 1.18 "Caves and Cliffs Part 2" update. In his most recent Minecraft videos, he explored many of the new deep cave biomes inside his hardcore survival world.

PewDiePie definitely deserves to make this list due to the number of long-time Minecraft fans whose interest in the game was rekindled thanks to his videos.

3) TommyInnit

2021 was a big year for popular DreamSMP member TommyInnit. His videos have been averaging 5-6 million views per upload, with many even surpassing 10 million views.

Tommyinnit's popularity is mostly due to his high octane content, which is exciting, but easy to digest. He also doesn't take himself too seriously, which is part of why his persona has become so likable by fans.

Recently, TommyInnit has branched into trying out weird and wacky types of Minecraft mods, which leads to some very entertaining content. If 2021 is anything to go by, 2022 looks set to be another huge year for the incredibly influential gamer.

2) DanTDM

DanTDM is an OG Minecraft YouTuber and has been uploading Minecraft content for almost a decade now.

Unlike many other long-time Minecraft YouTubers, DanTDM has managed to stay extremely relevant. This is due to the high quality content he consistently puts out, and a loyal base of followers that tune into all of his videos.

Most notably in 2021 DanTDM waved goodbye to his hardcore survival world. This was a tragic moment for many fans of his channel as many memories were created in this world, which lasted many years.

1) Dream

With little surprise to many, Dream was the most popular Minecraft YouTuber of 2021. His videos drew in hundreds of millions of unique viewers, which is a feat very little can stand up to, no matter what the year is.

2021 hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Dream, however. Earlier in the year he was plagued by many controversies regarding cheating speedrun attempts. He did go on to disprove this, but many still question the legitimacy of his claims.

Regardless of any drama, Dream is undoubtedly still extremely popular and has a cult following of fans referred to as "Dream stans." His videos are popular mostly due to his unmatched understanding of the YouTube algorithm and the fact that they are so entertaining to watch.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider