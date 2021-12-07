5 best Minecraft servers similar to DreamSMP

DreamSMP is a Minecraft server that is currently owned by the hugely popular Minecraft YouTuber "Dream."

The server has a long history of drama, alliances, characters, and other general shenanigans that have made it hugely popular on YouTube and Twitch. Despite its popularity, however, the server is completely closed off to the general public and requires an exclusive invite to join.

There are, however, a plethora of great public servers that emulate the style of the DreamSMP.

5 public Minecraft servers similar to DreamSMP

5) Mox MC (Server IP Address: moxmc.net)

Mox MC is a Minecraft server with many servers that make it similar to DreamSMP (Image via Mox MC)

Mox MC is a long-standing Minecraft server network with many different gamemodes, including prison, factions, and of course, an SMP mode that resembles DreamSMP.

Just like the DreamSMP itself, this server features many roleplay elements, and players can on take the role of any character they would like.

4) KiwiSMP (Server IP Address: kiwismp.fun)

KiwiSMP is a Minecraft SMP server similar to DreamSMP that is fully compatible with both Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Minecraft Java Edition. The server contains many features that make it stand out, many of which were inspired by DreamSMP.

One of the most notable features that make it just like DreamSMP is the ability to create factions and nations of allied players. This feature alone is the source of much chaotic fun, and can lead to some truly epic moments, just like in the DreamSMP.

3) DonutSMP (Server IP Address: donutsmp.net)

Donut SMP is a Minecraft SMP server with one big twist. The difficulty on this server is locked to hardcore, and if players die, they will be banned for a total of two days.

This alone raises the stakes, but there are a multitude of different factors and extremely lax rules that make DonutSMP one of the most intense Minecraft SMP experiences to be had. In more specific terms, this means griefing, raiding, and stealing are all 100% permitted and even encouraged on this server.

2) DreamySMP (Server IP Address: play.dreamymc.com)

DreamySMP is heavily inspired by the DreamSMP saga (Image via Minecraft)

Heavily inspired by and even named after the DreamSMP server itself, DreamySMP is the perfect Minecraft server for any fan longing to get a taste of the true DreamSMP experience.

In terms of content, this server boasts an assortment of enticing features including land-claiming, anti-grief tools, ranks, quests, jobs, McMMO, and even a fully fledged server economy.

1) MelonSMP (Server IP Address: play.melonsmp.fun)

Last but not least is MelonSMP, a highly popular and brilliant Minecraft server which has many similarities to DreamSMP. This server is particularly friendly to newcomers and features a policy of no griefing, no X-raying, and only has PvP enabled in certain regions.

Although a bit less busy than some other servers mentioned on this list, MelonSMP is overall a friendly and well maintained community. It's a great choice for anyone looking to make new friends, just like those in the DreamSMP did.

