5 best Minecraft servers like Mineplex

Mineplex was once firmly crowned the biggest server across all of Minecraft multiplayer, with tens of thousands of concurrent players.

Despite having lost the title of most popular server to Hypixel in recent times, Mineplex is still one of the biggest Minecraft servers thanks to a loyal core fanbase.

Having gained much of its popularity due to consistent innovation of new and fun game modes, Mineplex will never be replaceable in the eyes of many fans.

This article will focus on servers that provide similarly fun mini-game oriented gameplay.

5 Minecraft servers that fans of Mineplex will enjoy

5)Purple Prison - IP: PURPLEPRISON.ORG

Purple Prison is a great place for PvP fans in particular

Purple Prison remains the largest prison server for Minecraft, boasting thousands of players online at peak times of the day as a testament to its quality.

Gameplay wise, the server will appeal to those looking to play maps that last a couple years, with a long-term approach to gameplay. This can make for a fun switch up from the minigame oriented approach taken by Mineplex and other popular hub servers.

Average Playercount: 1200+

Minecraft Version: 1.7- Latest (Java Edition only)

4) Blocks MC - IP: blocksmc.com

For players out there looking for a cracked server alternative to Mineplex, Blocks MC might be the perfect solution.

Featuring well-known gamemodes such as BedWars, Egg Wars, Murder Mystery, UHC, Skyblock, The Bridge, and SkyBlock, Blocks MC has become very popular within the cracked Minecraft community.

For those unaware, cracked Minecraft is an illegitimate and often free version of Minecraft downloaded on the internet. Cracked Minecraft users can't join regular Minecraft servers and instead must join special "cracked servers".

Average Playercount: 1,000+

Minecraft Version: Latest (Java Edition - Cracked)

3) HiveMC

With a legacy of over 13 million players having connected throughout the years, many long-term Minecrafters will instantly recognize the name HiveMC.

Despite having recently shut-down their Java operations, HiveMC is still massively popular on the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, with thousands of players at peak hours of the day.

Gameplay wise, HiveMC proudly features several high-quality and well-made minigame style gamemodes for players, including the likes of Murder Mystery, BedWars, BlockParty, Survival Games, Death Run, Hide and Seek and more.

Average Playercount: 15,000+

Minecraft Version: Latest (Bedrock Edition Only)

2) CubeCraft Games - IP: play.cubecraft.net

Up next is CubeCraft, a much adored server that's been around for almost 10 years. In terms of content, fans of Mineplex will find themselves at home here thanks to the quality of Cubecraft's unique minigame selection. Some fan favorites of such include EggWars, Lucky Blocks, BlockWars, MinerWare and Survival Games.

Despite shifting focus to their bedrock operations as of late, CubeCraft still offers a great experience for both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition players. What this also means is that friends can play cross-platform Minecraft with each other very easily through the server.

Average Playercount: 3,000+

Minecraft Version: Latest (Bedrock & Java Edition)

1) Hypixel - IP: hypixel.net

Hypixel is probably the best alternative to Mineplex in terms of direct comparison

Last but not least is Hypixel, a massively popular server that definitely needs no introduction to the majority of Minecrafters.

Hypixel is sometimes considered the "enemy" of Mineplex, as both have battled in the past for the spot of most popular Minecraft server. In the eyes of many, however, Hypixel has now won the race and is too far ahead for Mineplex to ever catch up.

Blasting past 100,000 players during peak hours, the servers' unparalleled success cannot be considered a fluke. Hypixel has steadily grown to its giant size over the years, with constant innovation and improvements throughout over 40 unique minigames.

Average Playercount: 90,000+

Minecraft Version: 1.8- Latest (Java Edition only)

Edited by Gautham Balaji