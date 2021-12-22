5 best Minecraft servers for Skywars (December 2021)

Skywars has long been one of the most popular genres of Minecraft servers to play. In this PvP-focused gamemode, players spawn on individual islands in the air and are tasked with staying alive. The last player (or team) alive will be crowned victorious.

There are many different Minecraft servers out there that offer the Skywars mode to play, but some are offer a superior experience. For players looking for a top-notch Minecraft Skywars server, this guide will highlight 5 of the absolute best that are available right now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 best Minecraft Skywars servers as of December 2021

5) MoxMC

Server Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is one of the best Minecraft servers to enjoy a plethora of different gamemodes. These include Minecraft Prisons, Factions, and Skywars.

Skywars specifically on this server is nothing short of top-tier. It offers a variety of uniquely fun features that cannot be found on other servers. There are both Skywars teams and solo Skywars modes that can be played on this server.

4) CubeCraft

Server Address: play.cubecraft.net

Many long-time Minecraft fans will likely recognize this popular server. CubeCraft was once the biggest server in the entirety of Minecraft multiplayer. It has now lost that title to Hypixel, but still offers a great variety of gamemodes to play, including Skywars.

CubeCraft was one of the first servers to offer the classic 12 player Skywars gamemode and has perfected it over the years. With over 20 unique maps, 5 different kits, and over 100 pregenerated loot items, Skywars servers don't get much better than CubeCraft.

3) Jartex Network

Server Address: jartex.fun

For those in search of a simple Minecraft Skywars server to play, Jartex Network is perhaps the best option. Absolutely anyone can join this server and play Skywars.

Jartex is known for having little to no lag during gameplay, and players can enjoy many Skywars features that other quality servers offer.

Unfortunately, due to being a cracked Minecraft server, it attracts a lot of cheaters. Therefore, this server isn't the best choice for those who do own an official copy of Minecraft.

2) The Hive (Bedrock Only)

Server Address: hivebedrock.network

The Hive is a popular Minecraft network that currently only supports Minecraft Bedrock. It's by far the best server to play for Minecraft Skywars on Bedrock Edition.

In terms of modes, players can enjoy Skywars as solos, duos, or teams on this server. With dozens of high quality maps, balanced loot, and low lag gameplay, players are sure to have a blast playing Skywars here.

1) Hypixel

Server Address: play.hypixel.net

Last but certainly not least is Hypixel, the world's most popular Minecraft server. Although Hypixel offers over 20 different unique gamemodes to play, Skywars is to this day one of the most popular on the entire network.

Skywars on Hypixel was released in 2015 and has had almost 7 years to be perfected into what it is today. On Hypixel, Skywars players can play the gamemode as a group, or as an individual. There's even a ranked Skywars mode to enjoy which lists players on a competitive leaderboard.

