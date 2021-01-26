5 best Minecraft Bedrock Edition adventure maps in 2021

Minecraft adventure maps are perfect opportunities for players to spend quality time with friends while on Minecraft without having to work on builds beforehand.

Adventure maps in Minecraft are pre-made maps with elaborate storylines for players to follow along. Some adventure maps can be simple, having only parkour and small puzzles, while others can take weeks to complete.

Adventure maps are versatile; they are great for players to play alone and are awesome to play with friends. There is truly a perfect adventure map for everyone, whether a player is more casual or for players that are hardcore Minecraft fans.

Top 5 Minecraft Bedrock Edition adventure maps in 2021

#5 - Monsters of the Deep

Monsters of the Deep is an underwater themed map that sends players to the depths of the ocean to a headquarters, where they are then enlisted to help with a huge pest problem.

Monsters of the Deep is completely custom with a fully voice acted story, custom mobs, and is available for single players or groups.

Get Monsters of the Deep here.

#4 - Terra Swoop Force

Terra Swoop Force is a great Minecraft adventure map for those players who have always wanted to be a secret agent because, in this adventure map, they are!

In this map, a group of brave players have been assembled into an elite elytra task force that must complete an important, high-risk mission.

Better yet, this adventure map is free to download.

Download Terra Swoop Force here.

#3 - Mine Zoo 2

Mine Zoo 2 is a well thought out Minecraft adventure map where players can breed animals, design enclosures, and grow their own zoo.

This adventure map includes 42 different species of animals to breed and over 20 different enclosures to choose from. This one is perfect for all those animal lovers out there.

Download Mine Zoo 2 here.

#2 - Bloom

Bloom is a very calm and relaxing Minecraft adventure map that is perfect for young players or players that are looking for a tranquil way to pass the time.

In Bloom, players stumble across an abandoned garden that they are given the duty to be the groundskeeper of. This adventure map includes over 30 different magical plants, all with 3D textures. Players can also customize their gardens by crafting 3D decorations.

Ready to repair, upgrade, and look after a beautiful garden? Then download Bloom!

Download Bloom here.

#1 - Farm Life

Image via minecraft.net

With over 43,000 reviews, Farm Life is surely one of the most popular Minecraft adventure maps out there.

In this map, players can tend to their fields, harvest crops, trade items for better farm equipment, and produce food, all while becoming the best farmer in the world.

Farm Life includes over 50 new crops, over 10 different farm vehicles and attachments, and beautiful countryside farms with a small town.

Even better yet, Farm Life is free to download.

Download Farm Life here.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many such adventure maps, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference.)