Minecraft Adventure Maps are great pieces of community-made content that can be enjoyed alone, or with other players.

The world of Minecraft offers a sandbox style of gameplay. What a player choses to do in Minecraft is completely up to them, whether that be just building, or trying to beat the game by defeating the Ender Dragon.

However, some players can lose interest without a clear direction, or gain a desire to do something new in order to spice up their enjoyment of the game. The clear response to that need is trying out some Minecraft Adventure Maps. This article will be showcasing some recently added Adventure Maps that are worth checking out.

5 new Minecraft Adventure Maps for November 2020

#1 An Adventure of a Lifetime

For players looking for a true single-player adventure, this map really has the "wow" factor. It takes the player on a journey from their home of Seagate Town, through various detailed biomes, dungeons and temples. Dangerous and unique mobs await to be defeated by custom weapons, such as blunderbusses, muskets, and hand cannons.

Immersion is nailed on in this map, as it is completely narrated and has it's own performed music. This is a map that should go on every Minecraft player's must-play list.

Download here

#2 The Forbidden Realm

Image via Bluespace110 / minecraftmaps.com

In this map, the player is tasked with exploring a temple to find their lost father and unravel why they are really there. Tricky puzzles and and a handful boss battles are there to challenge any would-be Minecraft adventurer. On average, this map takes players about 60 minutes to complete.

Go be some of the few to discover the truth behind the father's disappearance in the Forbidden Realm.

Download here

#3 Recipe for Disaster

Ever wanted to be a member of a special forces unit? The mission here, if the player choses to accept it by downloading the map, is a covert operation to the Planet Kyro. Trek through alternate dimensions in a time loop to recover a device that was being worked on in a hidden lab.

Average playtime for this map is anywhere from 45 to 90 minutes.

Download here

#4 Raid of the Cursed Tomb: Chapter 1

Image via Simon_Bakes / minecraftmaps.com

What could go wrong when it involves cursed tombs?

Here, the player has his map coordinates stolen, which the leads to a secret island. In immediate response, the player goes on a journey to adventure that island for themselves.

Download here

#5 Temple of the Lost Titan

Image via Doctorchosen / minecraftmaps.com

This map works for single players, but is most optimized for 2-4 players. Here, the players stumble upon a temple, deep in an old forest. Dubious amounts of gold and treasure awaits the team that can traverse the temple, but danger awaits at every turn. Parkour, mob battles, and puzzles are all present to challenge the Minecraft players who seek the riches of this temple.

Download here