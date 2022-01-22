3 best combat tactics in Minecraft Java Edition

Minecraft Java Edition has extensive combat mechanics. Whether the players are fighting mobs or other players, there are certain tactics that should be followed to deal more damage to the opponent. Hence, PvP (Player versus Player) in Minecraft servers is popular.

In Minecraft Java Edition, there are many factors at play that determine how strong an attack ends up being. As new players enter the world, they may fight the hostile mobs and won't be able kill them quickly. Hence, knowing certain combat mechanisms and tactics in Minecraft Java Edition is highly important for players to survive in single and multiplayer worlds.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 3 combat tactics in Minecraft Java Edition

The combat system in the game is so detailed that there are many things to keep in mind while fighting. However, here are 3 of the best combat tactics in Minecraft Java Edition.

3) Sweeping Sword attack

Sweeping attack with sword (Image via Mojang)

A Sword is the most commonly used weapon in the game. Hence, it has a special tactic that can be used to attack not just one, but multiple enemies at once. Whenever players use their swords for combat, they can do a sweeping attack with a sword when they are standing still and the weapon bar is filled to about 80%. This way, players can attack multiple entities at once.

2) Never spam attack

Always wait for the weapon bar to fill up before attacking (Image via u/FrpstByte Reddit)

Many new players might get overwhelmed by seeing many hostile mobs or panic in a PvP fight. In this case, players usually tend to spam left click and try to attack as fast as possible. However, this is worse than attacking slowly.

Whenever a player attacks or left clicks with a weapon or tool, a small bar shows up right below the crosshairs. This indicates how much the weapon will be charged for the next attack. It takes a maximum of 1.25 seconds to fill up, in the case of a netherite ax, while swords usually fill up in 1 second. Hence, players must attack in a certain rhythm to deal the maximum amount of damage to an opponent.

1) Critical hit by jumping

Critical hit on a chicken (Image via Minecraft)

One of the best combat tactics is to do critical damage to any entity. Though fighting normal and following the weapon recharge rhythm is completely fine and effective, if players want to take their combat skills to another level, they must learn how to do a critical hit.

There are a few conditions in which a critical hit works. A player must be falling from the air and not touching the ground to execute a critical hit. The best way to do this is to jump while attacking. As soon as players start falling from the jump, they can perform the critical hit.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider