How to download Minecraft 1.18.2 snapshot 22w03a for Java Edition

For over a month, Minecraft Java Edition has received no new snapshots. On the other hand, Bedrock players have enjoyed multiple beta versions, including several features for The Wild Update. At last, Mojang released the first snapshot of 2022.

Many players had high hopes from snapshot 22w03a as they anticipated seeing some 1.19 features. Unfortunately, the new snapshot is for an upcoming 1.18.2 update to fix bugs.

Players can download snapshot 22w03a to try all the bug fixes and tweaks planned for the 1.18.2 update. Downloading snapshots is easy, and all Java players can download them.

Download Minecraft snapshot 22w03a for 1.18.2 update

Unlike Bedrock players, Java players do not need to register for anything to download snapshot 22w03a. All development versions are available to each player having a copy of Minecraft Java Edition.

Players can download the latest snapshot 22w03a using the official Minecraft launcher. Follow these steps to download snapshot 22w03a:

Open the official Minecraft launcher. If not already installed, download it from here. Go to the "Installations" tab. In the Installations tab, make sure snapshots in enabled under VERSIONS. Now, create a new installation. While creating the new installation, select snapshot 22w03a under versions. After the new profile is ready, go to the "Play" tab and select the newly created profile. Hit the PLAY button to download snapshot 22w03a and launch the game.

Snapshot 22w03a has no features from the 1.19 update. Instead, there are tons of changes and bug fixes:

Changes

A seed of the number zero is no longer handled as a special case

The game will now trim any spaces before/after an inputted seed

Ender chests are no longer gift wrapped around Christmas

Technical changes

The locate command now uses a namespaced id parameter

Added command: placefeature

placefeature

It is a new command that places a configured feature at a given location. Syntax: placefeature <id> [pos]

Parameters:

id: The namespaced id of a configured feature to place

pos: The position to use as the origin for the feature placement (if omitted, ~ ~ ~ is used)

Snapshot 22w03a features many bug fixes from older versions and the new Caves & Cliffs Part II update. Interested players can read the patch notes on Minecraft's official website.

Players can expect pre-releases or release candidates for the 1.18.2 update in the coming weeks. Mojang hopefully will release snapshots for version 1.19 once this bug fix update is out.

