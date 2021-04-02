List of Minecraft weapons that can be crafted with Netherite

Netherite is the strongest and most durable material that players can obtain in Minecraft. It can only be found in the Nether and is very rare.

Netherite ingots are created out of Netherite scraps, which can be created from ancient debris.

Players can create different kinds of weapons in Minecraft using Netherite.To create Netherite weapons, players will need to place the diamond weapon and one Netherite ingot inside of an anvil. The finished product will then be on the right side of the anvil. Netherite weapons deal the most damage to mobs.

This article takes a look at all the weapons that can be created in Minecraft using Netherite.

Minecraft weapons created from Netherite

Netherite Sword

The Netherite sword is the most powerful sword that players can have (Image via Carbon Gaming)

A Netherite sword deals the most damage to mobs and creatures in the Minecraft world. It deals +8 attack damage.

The Netherite sword is the most powerful sword that players can have when fighting the ender dragon boss. To create a Netherite sword, players will need to obtain a diamond sword and upgrade it using one Netherite ingot in the anvil.

Netherite Pickaxe

Netherite pickaxes are the only other pickaxes that can mine obsidian besides diamond pickaxes (Image via Taco on YouTube)

A Netherite pickaxe is the most durable out of all other pickaxes in Minecraft. It has an attack damage of +6.

Netherite pickaxes are the only other pickaxes that can mine obsidian besides diamond pickaxes. To obtain a Netherite pickaxe, players will need to place a diamond pickaxe in the left side of the anvil and the Netherite ingot in the middle.

Netherite axes

A Netherite axe will last much longer than other axes (Image via RajCraft on YouTube)

In Minecraft, the Netherite axe is the most durable axe that a player can have. Axes are mostly used to mine log blocks and wood. A Netherite axe will last much longer than other axes.

The Netherite axe has an attack damage of +10. It can be obtained using a diamond axe and one Netherite ingot in an anvil.

Netherite Shovel

Upgrading a shovel to its Netherite variant is really not that useful (Image via Stringray Productions)

The shovel is used mostly to mine dirt up faster in Minecraft. Shovels are useful to dig up soul sand, dirt, sand, clay, and many other blocks in Minecraft. Shovels can also be used to put out a campfire.

Upgrading a shovel to its Netherite variant is really not that useful since it only increases the durability of the shovel.

Netherite hoe

Upgrading the hoe to its Netherite variant only increases the item's durability (Image via ibxtoycat on YouTube)

The hoe in Minecraft is used to till dirt and grass blocks into land for farming. It can also harvest certain plant blocks faster than other weapons.

Like the shovel, upgrading the hoe to its Netherite variant doesn’t really offer a lot of benefits as it only increases the item's durability.

To upgrade a hoe to its Netherite variant, players will need to craft a diamond hoe and use one Netherite ingot in an anvil.