Minecraft mods provide no shortage of intricate and complicated technology mods. These mods range from crafting spaceships to nuclear power plants. Players with a fascination for technology are recommended to try these mods out.

Players can find them in modpacks using the Curse Forge app, which requires a few downloads to get started.

Top 5 best Minecraft technology mods

#5 - Immersive Engineering

Shown: An amazing IE factory (Image via u/AsdfeZxcas on Reddit)

Immersive Engineering is fantastic for players who are looking for a more realistic technology mod.

Instead of the high-tech conduits and machines provided in other tech mods, Immersive Engineering provides a hands-on and minimal factorial experience, which many players adore.

#4 - Applied Energistics 2

Shown: An amazing AE 2 server room (Image via u/iskall85 on Reddit)

Applied Energistics is pretty much the antithesis of Immersive Engineering.

This mod most notably provides players with a digital storage option. As seen in the image above, the green dots are hard drives where players can digitally store their items.

#3 - Tinker's Construct

Shown: A beautiful Tinker's Contruct smeltery (Image via u/Demonsan on Reddit)

Tinker's Construct is a classic Minecraft mod that allows players to craft highly customizable tools.

These tools must be crafted at a Smeltery, where the player melt different ores. This melted ore is then poured into a mold (seen above) and the multiple parts of the tool will eventually be combined.

#2 - Bigger Reactors

Shown: A Turbine and Nuclear reactor (Image via u/H_Finner on Reddit)

The Big Reactors mod is quite brilliant.

This mod allows players to craft mega structures such as the Turbine and Nuclear reactor (seen above). These reactors will provide endless power, which can be used in the player's machines to optimize resource output!

#1 - Thermal Expansion

Shown: An efficiently powered machine setup (Image via u/drhead on Reddit)

Thermal Expansion is widely known as one of the best technology mods in Minecraft.

This mod introduces dozens of useful machines, each with its own unique feature. Thermal Expansion also provides many different ways to generate power to operate these machines effectively. Players who enjoy automation will love Thermal Expansion.

