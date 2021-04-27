A Minecraft Redditor, who goes by the username u/llamalandnet, recently created an ingenious paint mod.

This mod allows players to paint anything they desire on top of a map, enabling a creative process that was not previously present in Minecraft.

Players react as Minecraft Redditor creates a painting software with mods

The Post

Shown: Just a few of the amazing capabilities of this mod (Image via u/llamalandnet on Reddit)

In a post by u/llamalandnet, the OP showcased how his mod works by painting his own design over a map.

Players have the option to either completely paint over the map or add details and waypoints to their already crafted map. This is a good way to indicate landmarks and special points in the Overworld.

In the mod, players can also increase stroke size and use different tools such as circles, brush, copy and paste, and line. These features create tons of possibilities for art, as seen in the image above.

Reactions

In the thread below, the OP discussed how he created this amazing mod. He stated that he used a server mod called Fabric.

The OP then revealed that he is planning to add a stock trading interface to trade items in Minecraft. Players who are interested in this interface can follow this Redditor.

Shown: Potential modders should pay attention (Image via Reddit)

Many players felt inadequate in their Minecraft ability after seeing the OP's post.

Shown: Many players understand the feeling (Image via Reddit)

A few Redditors believe that unmodded Minecraft needs this paint feature as it would allow players to hang their original art all over their bases.

Shown: A great compliment (Image via Reddit)

One Reddit user even suggested that someone should draw Mona Lisa with this mod.

Shown: A wonderful idea! (Image via Reddit)

Hopefully, the OP's post will inspire more players to take on such massive projects.

