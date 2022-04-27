10 best Minecraft Pixelmon servers in 2022 ranked

Pixelmon in Minecraft is a trendy mod that adds Pokemon to the game. While Pixelmon can easily be played alone in a regular survival world, lots of players enjoy playing it on a server with others.

Pixelmon doesn't just add Pokemon to the game, but it also adds Pokemon battles, trading, and breeding. Playing Pixelmon is very similar to playing Pokemon itself, which is why it has remained a fan favorite among Minecraft players for many years.

In this article, we will be ranking the best Pixelmon servers of 2022 that all players should try.

10 Minecraft Pixelmon servers for you to try in 2022

10) Pokeland

Pokeland lobby [Image via Minecraft]

Pokeland is a smaller Pixelmon server with a lot to do! There are a couple of options when it comes to realms like oasis, tundra, and forest as well. The server even has a help building in the lobby to assist in explaining to players how the Pixelmon mod can be added to the game, which is very helpful for new players.

Pokeland also has tournaments where players have the chance to win $500 USD!

IP: mc.pokeland.world

9) SmashMC

SmashMC lobby [Image via Minecraft]

SmashMC has both vanilla survival and Pixelmon to choose from. The server also includes many different Pixelmon servers, such as Kyogre, Rayquaza, Groudon, Kyuren, Reshiram, and Zekrom.

IP: play.smashmc.co

8) SedexCraft

Sedexcraft Pixelmon lobby [Image via Minecraft]

SedexCraft is a Pixelmon server that has two different game modes to choose from, either Pikadex or Pikacore; Pikadex is more popular. Pikadex offers gyms and safaris, while Pikacore features backpacks and survival.

IP: pikadex.sedexcraft.com

7) SoulPixel Network

SoulPixel Network lobby [Image via Minecraft]

SoulPixel Network is a Spanish server with three individual game modes, silver, gold, and showdown. The gold server, however, is still in the works and will be released soon!

This server is entirely in Spanish, so be ready to translate if you do not speak the language.

IP: mc.soulpixel.es

6) PokeParadise

PokeParadise lobby [Image via Minecraft]

PokeParadise is a small yet mighty server. Right off the bat, I was very impressed by their beautiful builds. PokeParadise has many unique features, such as custom textures, quests, guilds, players, NPC gyms, daily events, a player marketplace, and more.

The server also has a tutorial on how to download the specific modpack players want to play.

IP: play.pokeparadise.org

5) Fruit Servers

Fruit Servers lobby [Image via Minecraft]

Fruit Servers is a very colorful server that offers a variety of games, including Pixelmon. Other games that can be found on Fruit Servers are Survivor, Skyblock, Prison, and Creative.

IP: mc.fruitservers.net

4) Odyssey

Odyssey server lobby [Image via Minecraft]

Odyssey is a decently sized network that offers many different games. Some games that players can find on Odyssey are Towny, Survivor, Pixelmon, Skyblock, Prison, and Creative.

This server also has a towny server with Pixelmon included, which is quite unique.

IP: top.odyssey.gg

3) Pixelmon Realms

Pixelmon Realms lobby [Image via Minecraft]

Pixelmon Realms is a simple Pixelmon server that has a few different realms to choose from. They are Diamond, Emerald, Sapphire, Ruby, Pearl, and Platinum.

The server also contains a tutorial on how to install the Pixelmon modpack for players who might be struggling.

IP: play.pixelmonrealms.com

2) PokeSaga

PokeSaga lobby [Image via Minecraft]

PokeSaga is a Pixelmon server with a buffet of options. The server offers twelve different realms for the best Pixelmon experience. It also has custom textures, guilds, quests, daily events, battle frontier, boss events, and more.

With so much to offer, PokeSage is definitely an appealing choice if you're looking for a Pixelmon server.

IP: play.pokesaga.org

1) Complex Gaming

Complex Gaming hub [Image via Minecraft]

Complex Gaming is a large network that offers a variety of games, along with a ton of Pixelmon realms. It is said to be one of the top Pixelmon servers out there right now, especially with Showdown Season II under way. The server has ten different Pixelmon realms to choose from, along with other games such as Factions, Skyblock, and Prison.

IP: hub.mc-complex.com

