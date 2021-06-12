How to download the Pixelmon Mod on Windows for Minecraft Java Edition in 2021

Pixelmon has become one of the most adored open-world mods for Minecraft. Fans of both Pokemon and Minecraft can enjoy this mod for free through a simple download.

"Pixelmon," is a mod based off of the popular Pokemon franchise. The Pixelmon mod began development in 2013. Since then, the mod has received several updates over the years to its sprite models, features, multiplayer compatibility, and more.

However, the mod is exclusive to Minecraft 1.12.2. This halt in version development is most likely due to copyright issues the mod faced. It's unknown if the mod will ever be playable on the newest version of Minecraft.

Finding and downloading mods that feel 100% safe for your device can be tricky, this article will walk readers through each step that comes with downloading the latest version of the Pixelmon mod.

Step 1: Install Java

In order to run the Minecraft Forge installer, which is a .jar file, players need to install the latest version of Java.

Once on the download page, players should click the red button that says, "Agree and Start Free Download." Follow the instructions given once the installation has begun, and if prompted, allow the program access to your computer files.

The latest version of Java can be downloaded from here.

Optional Step: Download Jarfix

Sometimes the file association that opens and runs .jar files is set incorrectly. There is a tool called "Jarfix" that can automatically resolve this issue.

If attempting to download mods on Windows 10, it's likely players will face this file association issue. Fortunately, Jarfix is completely free, safe, and easy to download.

In the first few paragraphs on the website, there should be a link to the jarfix.exe program, click on the link that says; "jarfix.exe" and install the program.

Alternatively, Jarfix can be downloaded from here.

Step 2: Install Minecraft Forge 1.12.2

As stated, the Pixelmon mod only runs on Minecraft 1.12.2. Due of this, players need to download Minecraft Forge 1.12.2 instead of the most recent version of Minecraft Forge.

Players should visit the official Minecraft Forge website, and look at the drop-down menu on the left. There will be listed all the versions of Minecraft that Forge supports. Click on the one that says; "1.12."

Clicking on that will drop down a menu consisting of three versions. Click on, "1.12.2" as that's the version Pixelmon is compatible with.

Click on the "installer" button, this will redirect the player to an advertisement page. Wait five seconds for a red "skip" button to appear in the top right corner of the page.

Once the Minecraft Forge 1.12.2 file is finished downloading, the player may see a warning prompting them to discard the file because it might harm their computer. You'll need to disregard this warning, and press "keep." Minecraft Forge is a tool millions of users have utilized to download mods, it's perfectly safe and won't harm your computer.

Installing this could take anywhere from a few seconds to a couple minutes.

Players can install Minecraft Forge 1.12.2 from here.

Step 3: Create Mod Folder

After Minecraft Forge 1.12.2 has finished being installed, players should locate the search menu in the bottom left corner of the taskbar. Players should input "%appdata%" in the search menu and press enter. This will redirect players to their files.

Click on the one that says, ".minecraft," and right click the row of folders. Create a new folder that's titled, "mods," in all lowercase, this is where the player will put the mod for Pixelmon.

Step 4: Download Pixelmon Mod

It's finally time to download Pixelmon! Go to the official website for the mod for Pixelmon, and click on the black "downloads" tab on the top of the website.

Players should see a box labeled, "Pixelmon Core Downloads". Click the, "download" button to the far right of where it says; "Pixelmon Mod". Players will want to install the mod, not the soundtrack that's below it.

It will redirect the player to another page, this time click the green, "download" button right above the words, "Version 1.12.2-8.2.0 Forge 2854."

Players will be redirected to a page that says, "Pixelmon Reforged," in top left corner. Repeat the same process of waiting five seconds for the red, "skip" button to appear in the top right corner, and proceed to download the mod.

Make sure to relocate the mod to the newly made, "mods" folder after it's downloaded.

Players can download the Pixelmon Mod here.

Step 5: Open Minecraft Launcher, and Enjoy!

Open the Minecraft Launcher, and look to the left of the green, "play" button. There should be a drop down menu that lists the current version of Minecraft that the player is using. If it's listed as, "1.12.2-forge-14.23.5.2855" it's ready to use.

If not players should go to the menu on the top of the launcher screen, and click on, "installations". If Minecraft Forge 1.12.2 isn't already a selectable option from there, click, "new installation".

From there, click on the drop down menu under where it says, "version."

Select, "release 1.12.2-forge-14.23.5.2855."

Alternatively, players can name the installation something like, "Pixelmon."

Click the green, "create" button, and Minecraft Forge 1.12.2 should appear on the installations list now.

Click the green, "play" button that appears on the far right. It might warn the player that the mod isn't up to date with the latest player safety features, players can disregard this.

