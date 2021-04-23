5 scariest Minecraft mods of 2021

Minecraft can be a fun game for people of all ages. However, with just a few mods, the game can become a sinister and heart-pounding experience.

Players who are fans of the horror genre can spice up their in-game experience with some free, downloadable Minecraft mods.

These mods can be used in both single and multiplayer Minecraft gamemodes, so it's up to the player to decide how to scare themselves or their friends.

What are the scariest Minecraft mods of 2021?

#5: Stalker Creepers

Stalker Creepers (Image via BeckBroJack on YouTube)

This mod, although simple in concept, modifies gameplay in a way that's bound to give players a fright.

Creepers work somewhat like zombies with this modification. There's a radius wherein they'll relentlessly follow the player. Unlike in the regular game, Creepers will stand behind the player until they turn around to face them and then explode.

Although simple, this modification appeals to players who want a subtle change to their Minecraft experience.

Players can find the specific features as well as a download link to the Stalker Creepers modification here.

#4: Creepypasta

Creepypasta (Image via Sky Does Everything on YouTube)

Creepypastas are online stories written for users who are looking to give themselves a scare. This Minecraft modification brings nearly every infamous monster from those stories to life.

Slenderman, Squidward's Suicide, Mothman, and many more Creepypasta creatures are featured in the modification. There are even two peaceful mobs, Pewdiepie and Cryaotic, who are two YouTubers known for playing horror games amidst the monsters.

The creatures each have their own unique behavior. Some could teleport into the player's room once they've gone to sleep, while others would blind the player before chasing them relentlessly.

#3: Horror Movie Monsters

Horror Movie Monsters (Image via mcpedl.com)

This Minecraft modification is just a ticket for players who are also horror movie fanatics.

This mod adds twenty-eight new horror villain-themed mobs to the game, each with unique, detailed Minecraft skins. Villains such as Michael Myers, Freddy Kreuger, Leatherface, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and many more are included. There’s a variety of items to collect from each of the monsters, some of them being the iconic weapons each specific villain uses.

These monsters are difficult to defeat in combat, as their health is much higher than the player's and they can do astronomical amounts of damage.

#2: Weeping Angels

Weeping Angels (Image via Dartron on YouTube)

If players come face to face with one of the Weeping Angels, their only choices are to keep eye contact with them or cave their skulls in with a pickaxe.

This Minecraft modification introduces the fearsome Weeping Angels from the television series "Doctor Who" into the game.

The statues have a five percent random spawn rate. However, they can be built, placed down as decorations and activated with redstone. If the player is making eye contact with the entity, it won't move. Once the player's back is to the statue, it inches towards them.

#1: Herobrine

Herobrine (Image via CurseForge)

The legends and hauntings of Herobrine can't be experienced in-game without a modification. However, this mod lets players experience the harrow of living amidst the infamous Minecraft Creepypasta.

Herobrine only begins terrorizing an area once he's been summoned.

Once summoned, shacks armed with explosive pressure plates begin to appear, random structures begin to litter the area. Leaves in forests will also be deforested, and mobs will glare at the player with piercing white eyes.

Sometimes, the legend himself will appear, stalking and watching the player from afar.