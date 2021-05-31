Top 5 Minecraft mods based on anime of 2021

Minecraft mods are a brilliant way to keep the classic sandbox game from becoming repetitive. Mods generally add new features, items, mobs, and other unique additions to a player's in-game experience.

Combining the world of anime with the classic sandbox game isn't unheard of. In fact, there are several mods that bring the characters, weapons, and clothes from the player's favorite animes into Minecraft.

From, "My Hero Academia," to "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure," there's a mod for every anime fan's particular taste. The Minecraft mod-making community leaves no waters uncharted, so fans with a taste for both the old, and new, animes will have their desires accounted for.

So, in no particular order, here are five of the best Minecraft mods, that have been based on anime, of 2021.

Top 5 Minecraft Mods that anime fans will adore

5) Naruto

(Image via The True Gingershadow on YouTube)

If readers are a fan of this classic ninja anime series, they'll love this mod.

Complete with polished player animations, a chakra system, items and mobs all themed around characters and creatures shown in the anime, this mod is perfect for Naruto fans looking to create their own journey.

While the mod is still in beta testing and only playable on Minecraft Forge 1.7.10, it's still worth checking out. You can learn more about this mod, and how to download it, here.

4) My Hero Academia

(Image via 9Minecraft)

If you've ever dreamed of having a cool superhuman ability, or, "quirk," like Todoroki or Bakugo, you're in luck.

The "My Hero Academia" mod brings all kinds of quirks to Minecraft. There are sixteen, fully functional, quirks that are randomly given to the player. These quirks have full animations and effects, as well as unique abilities that depend upon the quirk you're given.

There are also mobs that resemble the characters, fully modeled suits for heroes, villains and students alike and even a progression and leveling system to keep track of your progress as a hero.

You can learn more about this mod, including how to download it, here.

3) One Punch Man

(Image via CarbonDuck on YouTube)

This Minecraft mod allows players to truly imitate Saitama from the original series, and destroy everything in their path with a single punch, including mobs.

Based off the anime, "One Punch Man," this mod adds a variety of items seen in the anime, mobs based off of characters and villains, as well as new armor and ore.

You can learn more about this mod, and its many features, here.

2) Dragon Ball

(Image via Minecraft Creative)

Fans of the classic, adored anime series, "Dragon Ball," will fall in love with this expertly designed mod.

With seven playable races, including human, saiyan, namekian, majin, half-saiyan, arcosian and bio-android, players are equipped with a unique skill tree that can be expanded and added onto.

There are even full transformation animations that have the potential to take players back to watching Goku go "super-saiyan," on their television sets as a kid.

You can learn more about this mod, including how to download it here.

1) Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

(Image via The True Gingershadow)

This Minecraft mod, based on, "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure," highlights the anime's trademark of "stands."

Stands are extra entities in the anime that, when activated, provide the main characters with superhuman abilities and support. This is no exception in this mod, as these companions provide players with a bonus that helps them fight the array of monsters added to the game.

You can learn more about this mod and its unique features here.