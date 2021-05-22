Top 5 best Minecraft mods based on video games of 2021

Minecraft mods have consistently been a great way for players to keep the classic sandbox game fresh. They can modify the game in nearly every single way imaginable, so are there any mods that bring the world of different games to Minecraft?

There are several. Minecraft has grown to accommodate so many features added in through these modifications that the potential for crossover mods is, in fact, boundless.

From games like "Assassin's Creed" to "Sonic the Hedgehog," there is certainly a Minecraft mod for each different gamer's tastes. In no particular order, here are some of the best Minecraft mods, based on games, of 2021.

5 best Minecraft Mods that gamers will love

5. Resident Evil

(Image via Cursed Forge)

With Resident Evil Village hitting stores recently, it's natural for fans of both franchises to want to fit their Minecraft experience to their newest hyperfixation.

Luckily, there is a mod just for that. The Resident Evil Minecraft modification brings some of the monsters from the first and second games (unfortunately, there is no Mr. X as of the latest update) as well as the wide gun selection, and upgrades, to the sandbox game.

It's a mod that's definitely a work in progress, but the in-game skins and mechanics are still gorgeous and impressive. This modification is definitely worth checking out if you're a Resident Evil fan that's just a bit tired of being chased around by the nine foot tall vampire lady.

Here's the download link, if readers are interested.

#4: Super Mario Sunshine

(Image via 9Minecraft)

Hold onto your F.L.U.D.D. devices because Super Mario Sunshine has come to Minecraft.

This Minecraft mod adds in a bunch of the cheery characters players know and love from the original game, new blocks, as well as, most importantly, the jet-pack F.L.U.D.D. device Mario wears throughout the game.

The mod can be downloaded here.

#3: Dark Souls

(Image via 9Minecraft)

This Minecraft mod perfectly recreates the daunting world of, "Dark Souls," in the sandbox game.

There are sixteen new types of armor, over forty types of weapons, nine new bosses, and much, much more. This has been updated recently, so there are five new biomes for players to explore within the mod.

It's been said that the new biome feature prevents the mod from being played on servers, but it seems like a small price to pay for such a compact modification filled with such detailed new features.

This Minecraft mod can be downloaded here.

#2: Monster Hunter

(Image via 9Minecraft)

The world of Monster Hunter has transferred to Minecraft in this beautiful mod.

It adds several new, fully animated, monsters from the original games, new worlds for players to explore and roam, new equipment to craft, and more. There's even a "quest giver" that spawns in the world and provides the player with endless quests to complete in exchange for items.

This mod does require both MCAnm and worldEdit in order to work, but interested parties can download the mod here.

#1: Pixelmon

(Image via LoveMinecraft)

Equipt some Pokeballs, because the world of Pokemon has shrunk down to fit inside Minecraft.

This mod doesn't operate quite how the original Pokemon games do. There is no set progression of the game since it excludes gym battles. It does allow for the player to decide, fully, what their Pokemon journey entails. Whether that be filling up the Pokedex through catching all 880 Pokemon added into the game, or just training up a small team and dominating player-versus-player matches.

Pixelmon is extremely versatile when it comes to multiplayer servers, making it a mod to be both experienced alone, and with others.

To learn more about the specific features and download the mod itself, click here.

