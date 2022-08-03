Top 10 Minecraft RPG mods (2022)

Minecraft already has a few RPG elements in its vanilla state, but they can be thoroughly improved with mods.

RPG mods are incredibly popular in the community, and there are a ton to choose from.

RPG mods in Minecraft come in a huge variety, adding content and making substantial changes to the core gameplay.

Some mods make more alterations, while others take a streamlined approach and favor small changes and content inclusions. This means that players will likely be able to find a mod that suits them nicely.

Below, Minecraft players can find a list of some of the most impactful RPG mods from this year.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Mowzie's Mobs, Ice and Fire: Dragons and 8 other excellent Minecraft RPG mods worth checking out in 2022

1) Ars Nouveau

The custom spellbook of Ars Nouveau (Image via baileyholl2/CurseForge)

Magic is a huge part of many RPG mods. Ars Nouveau is one of the best magic mods currently available.

Using this mod, players can create their own custom spells, craft artifacts, perform magical rituals and much more. There are even magical machines, baubles and amulets that players can form to give themselves added benefits.

For a nice automated touch, players can even create magical servants that take care of their homes and bases while they're away.

2) Astral Sorcery

Various structures in Astral Sorcery (Image via HellFirePvP/CurseForge)

Another excellent magic-related Minecraft mod, Astral Sorcery derives its magical energies from the stars and constellations themselves.

Players can utilize starlight to improve and create in the world around them. Fortunately, they won't be hamstrung by the learning curve, as the mod provides them with a journal that goes over aspects of its magic in excruciating detail.

This makes Astral Sorcery an incredibly accessible Minecraft mod in addition to being thoroughly fleshed out.

3) When Dungeons Arise!

When Dungeons Arise's official logo (Image via Aureljz/CurseForge)

Dungeons in Minecraft's Overworld can be somewhat threadbare since they're essentially only a few rooms and a mob spawner or two.

When Dungeons Arise! is a mod that gives these structures a substantial improvement. It serves as a huge dungeon generator that works alongside the terrain generation code for worlds. These dungeons are much larger and more dangerous than players are likely used to in Minecraft, and they appear randomly throughout a player's world.

Since these locales are so dangerous, they carry their fair share of loot, and that may be a huge incentive for players to explore them.

4) Mowzie's Mobs

Various logos and creatures in Mowzie's Mobs (Image via bobmowzie/CurseForge)

While many Minecraft RPG mods are geared towards the player and their capabilities, Mowzie's Mobs takes a closer look at the mobs that inhabit the world.

This mod introduces a large number of mobs of magical origin with very impressive AI behavior. These mobs are very well-animated and well thought out, and players can even claim their powers after defeating them in certain circumstances.

This mod makes every battle against a magical mob feel special and particularly rewarding.

5) YUNG's Better Dungeons

The catacombs in YUNG's Better Dungeons (Image via YUNGNICKYOUNG/CurseForge)

Another dungeon improvement mod in Minecraft, YUNG's Better Dungeons redesigns Overworld dungeons into various different types. It makes vanilla dungeons much more in-depth and intriguing.

The mod adds new dungeons for players to explore, such as spider caves, catacombs and undead fortresses. The dungeons aren't quite as eye-catching as they might be in When Dungeons Arise!, but they're still excellent locations to investigate and loot if players feel well-equipped for it.

6) Apotheosis

End-themed bookshelves in Apotheosis (Image via Shadows_of_Fire/CurseForge)

An impactful Minecraft mod that is closer to vanilla gameplay, Apotheosis adds enough to the game to keep it fresh but doesn't overwhelm the player with content.

By using a book and a gold ingot, players can create the Chronicle of Shadows, which will guide them on all of the mechanics that the mod provides.

The mod is divided into different modules, each with its own magical RPG-style flair. Altered content includes enchantments, gardening, potions and villages.

7) Ice and Fire: Dragons

A Gorgon turns its target to stone in Ice and Fire (Image via sbom_xela/CurseForge)

While dragons are a huge part of this Minecraft RPG mod, they're only the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Players who install Ice and Fire: Dragons can also find Hippogryphs, Pixies, Gorgons, Sirens and Death Worms in the game.

When it comes to the titular dragons, players have plenty of ways to interact with them. Players can battle these mighty wyrms or tame them and use them as pets. These dragons can even be bred, and the mod provides a bestiary to help players learn about the bevy of new magical mobs around them.

8) FTB Quests

Feed the Beast Quests players can find via the mod (Image via FTB/CurseForge)

Feed the Beast is one of the most popular mod collections in Minecraft. This particular mod doesn't introduce all of FTB's content but rather focuses on its RPG-styled quests.

Players are tasked with various undertakings in order to receive various rewards. These quests range from basic tasks to cumulative ones and more challenging initiatives.

However, players won't achieve these milestones for no benefit, so their work won't go unrewarded.

9) Minecolonies

A baker in Minecolonies (Image via H3lay/CurseForge)

Minecolonies is likely one of the most comprehensive mods in the entirety of Minecraft, and this remains true for the RPG mod category as well.

Players take the place of a mayor and city planner, putting together the groundwork for a town, village or colony. They can create entire collections of structures, complete with NPCs to work the necessary jobs as required.

Minecolonies has also been one of the Minecraft community's most well-developed mods over the years, ensuring players never lack something to do while building their ideal colony.

10) The Twilight Forest

A waterside tower in The Twilight Forest mod (Image via Benimatic/CurseForge)

The Twilight Forest is a mod that is all about dimensional exploration. It keeps a player's other dimensions, such as the Overworld, intact while providing an entirely new dimension to explore.

The Twilight Forest comes complete with well-developed dungeons, unique loot and treasures. It even has in-depth boss battles with multiple mechanics per fight. The forest can be accessed through a portal like the End and the Nether, but this dimension is a far cry from either.

There's simply too much to explain, and players will just have to give this mod a go to see just how much they enjoy its content.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far