5 best Minecraft mobs with magical powers

Minecraft is filled with various kinds of creatures that breathe life into the game. They range from natural farm animals to mysterious magical beings from another realm. There are a total of 73 mobs in Minecraft, and almost all of them have something special to offer to the players.

Some are used for food, whereas some are used for transportation. A few of them are cute pets, while some are mysterious magical beings with extraordinary loot. These magical creatures in Minecraft are really fascinating and worth observing.

Which are the best mobs with magical powers in Minecraft?

Even though most of the mobs in Minecraft have some kind of magical powers, these are some of the best and most interesting ones of them all.

5) Witch

Witch in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Magic is almost like second nature for a Witch. This mob in Minecraft is a classic magical being and mainly has powers of her magical potions. She is a hostile mob that attacks players with various potions with negative effects and uses useful potions to defend herself.

4) Elder Guardian

Elder Guardian (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Elder Guardians are magical aquatic creatures that live in the Ocean Monument. Their special ability is to affect the players with an effect called 'Mining Fatigue.' This slows down the player's mining speed drastically to a point where they can't mine anything. Plus, they can shoot lasers that can deal heavy damage.

3) Blaze

Blaze in Nether (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Blazes are mysterious-looking magical creatures that only spawn in the Nether Fortress. They are essentially made of Blaze rods and flames. Blazes are levitating beings and can fly anywhere. They are immune to fire and lava and shoot fire at the player, which can't be deflected like the Ghast's fireballs.

2) Enderman

Enderman (Image via Minecraft)

Enderman has a magical power that is fascinating for all players when they first encounter it: teleportation. Enderman's main magical power is that it can randomly teleport anywhere in a 32 block radius where there is no water or lava. This is one of the most interesting magical powers in the whole game.

1) Evoker

Evoker in Woodland mansion (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Evoker is arguably the best at dealing with magic. He has a plethora of magical powers, which he uses to deal damage to the players. First up, he uses a spell to summon multiple vexes with iron swords that fly and attack the players. When a player tries to come near the Evoker, he can summon fangs that emerge from the ground to attack the players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu