Witch vs Evoker in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Minecraft has all kinds of different hostile, neutral and passive creatures. But players are not the only 'humans' in the game. There are certain types of species that are the closest to the players in nature. They are called Villagers, Pillagers, and Illagers.

And within them, two types of hostile mobs are pretty similar and yet very different, a Witch and an Evoker. They both are hostile and are capable of using magic to kill the players.

Comparison between a Witch and an Evoker in Minecraft

Let's start with the major differences between a Witch and an Evoker in Minecraft.

Appearance

Appearance-wise, they both are pretty different from each other. A Witch has a purple robe on her, and she wears a pointy hat. In contrast, an Evoker dons a black robe with a golden lining and doesn't wear anything on the head.

A Witch will have a straight unibrow, whereas an Evoker has frowning eyebrows, but both have long noses.

Spawning

Evoker in Woodland Mansion (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

An Evoker usually spawns at Woodland Mansions in Minecraft, but they can also spawn during raids if players are not on the easy difficulty.

Witch in a Swamp hut (Image via Minecraft seed HQ)

A Witch can spawn in multiple places, wherever the light level is below 7, during Raids and in Swamps Huts. They can also spawn whenever lightning strikes within 4 blocks near a villager, converting them into a Witch.

Behavior

Although both Witch and Evoker are hostile mobs and attack the player, they are pretty different in their behavior.

Witches can attack players by throwing harmful spells at them and defend themselves by drinking useful ones. Witches can chase players within 64 blocks, and they cannot open doors. They also have a higher-pitched sound.

Evokers have a different hand gesture when they attack. They have their arms in the air and cast their spell. They can flee from the players if they come near them to attack. They are hostile to almost every mob except the Illagers.

Weapons and Attack strength

Evoker summoning fangs and vexes (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

An Evoker can attack players by creating fangs around him and towards the players. Evoker can cast a spell to spawn vexes, which can fly and attack players with iron swords.

Witch throwing potion (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

A Witch can throw various harmful splash potions like slowness, weakness, harming, etc., towards players and defend herself by drinking health potions.

Item drops after death

Upon death, a Witch can drop various things like Glass Bottle, Sugar, Glowstone dust, Gunpowder, Redstone dust, Spider Eye, and Sticks.

Whereas an Evoker always drops a Totem of Undying upon death, and occasionally Emeralds.

Although these two mobs are similar in dealing with magic and are hostile, they are still pretty different from one another. One deals damage to the players from potions, and the other purely from casting spells and spawning various attacks.

