Ranking Minecraft illager mobs based on their strength

Illager mobs in Minecraft are the hostile, evil counterparts of villagers. Not only do these mobs target villagers, but they love to attack Minecraft players as well.

The many forms of Minecraft illagers can be found within raids, woodland mansions, pillager outposts, and more. They are scattered throughout the world, ready to defend their territory at any given time.

Illager mobs are typically found in groups, making them quite hard to battle at times. Individually, they are also stronger than most standard hostile mobs.

When separated and compared to one another, though, some illager mobs prove easier, or harder, to kill than others.

Minecraft illager mobs in order from weakest to strongest

Vindicator

Vindicators have 12 hearts, and their weapon is an iron ax. While this sounds quite strong for a mob, they are technically the least strong of all illager mobs based on their health. Vindicators can be found in raids and within woodland mansions.

Evoker

Evokers can be found in woodland mansions. They have 12 hearts, but they also have the special power to summon the vex mobs, which have seven hearts each.

So, while Evokers are ranked low based on their strength alone, they are still difficult to fight with vexes thrown into the mix.

Pillager

A group of pillagers (Image via Minecraft)

The regular pillager mobs have 13 hearts. Their weapons of choice are crossbows, making them easier to fight against when players have a shield equipped.

Regardless, the pillagers’ health points make them a bit stronger than the previously listed illagers.

Witch

A witch mob (Image via Minecraft)

Witches are illager-adjacent mobs. They have 13 hearts and fight using various potions that deter players from fighting to their full ability.

Witches are rare, and they are notably tricky to fight.

Illusioner

The illusioner mob cannot actually be found naturally in vanilla Minecraft, but in Java Edition, they can be spawned using the /summon command.

Illusioners have 16 hearts, so if they were in the game, they’d be quite OP as the strongest humanoid illager.

Ravager

A terrifying ravager (Image via Minecraft)

Ravagers are the most dangerous of all illager mobs. They are the huge, scary, animal-like mobs that appear during raids.

Ravagers have 50 hearts, and typically, there is another type of illager riding on top of a ravager, making them even more difficult to fight.

